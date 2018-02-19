Your Daily Pharma Scoop: AbbVie's Upadacitinib, Johnson & Johnson's Tremfya, Celgene Reports Results For Otezla

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: AbbVie



Today we will discuss AbbVie (ABBV), which continues to have a phenomenal run in 2018 even as sentiment on the broader equity market has turned negative.

After posting strong gains in 2017, AbbVie is already up more than 22% for 2018, outperforming both the NBI and the S&P 500. The gains for ABBV this year have been driven by strong financial and operating performance. On Friday, the stock closed another 3% higher as the company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.96 per share, an increase of 35.2% from the prior dividend. In addition, AbbVie also announced that its Board of Directors authorized a new $10 billion stock repurchase program.

AbbVie also got a boost on Friday as it reported updated results from the extension portion of the phase 2 clinical trial CELEST, which is evaluating JAK1 inhibitor upadacitinib in adult Crohn's disease patients who had not responded adequately to prior immunomodulator or tumor necrosis factor alpha antagonist therapy showed a sustained treatment benefit.

All participants in the 52-week CELEST study, who completed the 16-week portion, were re-randomized 1:1:1 to receive one of the following upadacitinib dosing regimens: 3 mg twice daily, 12 mg twice daily or 24 mg once daily for 36 weeks. The 24 mg arm was later stopped and replaced with a 6 mg twice-daily arm. In patients who responded clinically by week 16, 41% of those receiving the 12 mg twice-daily dose achieved clinical remission at week 52. For the 3 mg, 6 mg and 24 mg arms, the rates of clinical remission were 25%, 29% and 32%, respectively.

As we noted before, upadacitinib is the most promising candidate in ABBV’s pipeline. In fact, in 2015, the company dumped Galapagos’ (GLPG) filgotinib and decided to move forward with its upadacitinib. At the time, the move raised some concerns but AbbVie has proved scpetics wrong. The company has already reported positive data for the drug in rheumatoid arthritis. While peak sales forecast for the drug stand at $3.5 billion, it could end up being conservative.

The question is whether AbbVie is a buy after the run it has had in the last one year. While we are bullish on AbbVie’s pipeline prospects, we think the stock is now due for some correction. We are on the sidelines at the moment but would consider adding AbbVie if there is a 10% pullback from current levels.

Stocks in News: Analysis of JNJ

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) unit Janssen announced new data from a phase 3 study, VOYAGE 2, evaluating TREMFYA in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. The data showed a durable treatment effect.

Analysis: Patients who achieved PASI 90 (90% improvement in psoriasis symptoms) at week 28 maintained their responses through week 72 with continuous treatment. The majority of patients who withdrew from treatment at week 28 regained a PASI 90 response within six months of retreatment with TREMFYA.

In other news

Celgene (CELG) announced positive results from a phase 2 clinical trial evaluating its OTEZLA in patients with active ulcerative colitis (UC) who had failed at least one prior line of treatment but no biologic therapy. 21.8% (n=12/55) of patients receiving 40 mg of OTEZLA twice daily achieved clinical remission compared to 13.8% (n=8/58) for placebo (p=non-significant).

Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) announced that the FDA accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) seeking approval for ivosidenib for the treatment of isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 (IDH1) mutation-positive relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The agency has also granted a Priority Review.

Evoke Pharma (EVOK) announced that it expects to file U.S. marketing application next quarter for Gimoti (metoclopramide) for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

Ablynx (ABLX) announced that Sanofi (SNY) has exercised its option to license two additional target combinations under their July 2017 collaboration aimed at developing and commercializing Nanobody-based therapeutics for immune-mediated inflammatory disorders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.