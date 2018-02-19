Howard Stern Video To Debut Soon On Sirius XM - Investors Should Expect Minimal Benefit
Howard Stern video offer now expected to debut in Q2.
Investors should expect only modest incremental revenue.
Investors should also expect increases in certain costs.
Seeking Alpha contributor Spencer Osborne recently wrote an article titled, "Will A Howard Stern Video Offering By Sirius XM Be A Hit?" In the past, Spencer and I have agreed on some things