Oaktree Capital Is A Great Company, But There Is No Hurry To Pile Its Stock Up

Summary

Oaktree Capital is a highly credible alternative asset management company with an impressive growth track record and top-class management.

Its expertise in distressed debt market as well as its cautious attitude towards investment make it a screaming buy in mature equity bull market times.

However, the historically low bond market environment we are facing does not suggest that an equity bear market is coming.

Furthermore, some considerations of Oaktree’s founder and guru Howard Marks make me believe that the company is now ready to embrace an overly cautious investment approach, which will eventually lead to years of underperforming results.