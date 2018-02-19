CBS's Q4: Okay Results, But Everyone Is Thinking About The Possible Merger

Summary

CBS reported earnings for the fourth quarter; the numbers were okay, but free cash flow is down.

If CBS remains separate from Viacom, then it is all about the content; great shows will be needed to drive direct-to-consumer offerings.

Content is always going to be expensive, but CEO Leslie Moonves will need to strive harder to get licensing fees and development costs down.

For the most part, though, I think most observers are already considering a post-CBS/VIA merger future.