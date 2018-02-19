Under Armour Results Support Our Thesis

Under Armour's (NYSE: UA, UAA) fourth-quarter results, reported on February 11, show that the company's story, strategy, and financials are evolving in line with our positive thesis on UA and UA stock. The company’s adjusted earnings per share came in at 0 c, in line with analysts’ consensus estimate, but its revenue was above expectations. Investors were evidently pleased by the company’s results, outlook and positive comments, as UA stock has rallied over 20% since the results.



In our previous column on Under Armour stock, we wrote that the company was looking to appeal more to "women and older individuals who are not primarily interested in a single sport, such as basketball," since young men are spending less money on apparel. There are signs that Under Armour's efforts in this area are bearing fruit. Specifically, the company's footwear sales increased 9% year-over-year, while its revenue from accessories rose 6%. The jumps in both categories were driven by increases in demand for the company's running products, showing that the apparel maker is successfully catering more effectively to older people and women who tend to be more interested in running and less focused on team sports such as basketball.

Moreover, on its Q4 results conference call, Under Armour emphasized that its products for women have improved and that it will market its brand more intensively in 2018 than it did in 2017. Combining improved products for women and older people with more effective marketing is a formula that should enable Under Armour overall results, in general, and its North American results, in particular, to rebound going forward.

We had identified Under Armour's fast-growing international business as an important strength for the company. Last quarter, the growth of the company's overseas business reached even higher levels. Specifically, the revenue of its Asia-Pacific jumped 55.7%, up from 51.9% in the third quarter, EMEA revenue surged 45.5% in Q4 versus 21.7%, and Latin America rose 36% versus 32.8%. Although the operating income of the company’s Asia-Pacific and Latin America businesses fell year-over-year last quarter, Under Armour executives indicated that the profitability of its overseas businesses has been improving. Meanwhile, boding well for Under Armour’s future in Asia, the company noted that sports are playing an increasing role in the societies of China and South Korea.



We had previously stated that Under Armour’s new technologies, including connected shoes, “could appeal to consumers in the age of wearables and fitness trackers.” The apparel maker’s revenue from connected fitness products jumped 31% year-over-year last quarter, and the unit generated nearly $800,000 of operating profit, versus a $4.3 million loss in the year-earlier period. More importantly, Engadget wrote that Under Armour’s smart running sneakers, called HOVR, track “all the important metrics runners care about,” while competing footwear from Nike (NYSE: NKE) and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) “don’t offer many (if any) benefits to avid runners.” (The “if any” phrase, along with the parentheses, was included in the Engadget article.)

Finally, we had quoted a Stifel analyst as saying that UA could reduce its costs, and we wrote that such initiatives would make investors more upbeat about UA’s outlook. The apparel maker’s decision to reduce its annual expenditures by an estimated $75 million shows that the analyst’s theory was correct, while the rally in Under Armour stock suggests that our statement was also accurate.

We expect the positive catalysts outlined above to continue to propel Under Armour stock higher over the longer term, and we still believe that UA stock is a good pick for value investors.

