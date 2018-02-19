McKesson Corporation Is The Best Stock To Beat Healthcare Headwinds

The pros of the company are many while the risks include stricter regulations, a money-hungry CEO, and a new threat from Amazon’s health insurance company.

The company fundamentals are above average, but more importantly, its longevity and dominance make it a solid investment for the future.

McKesson is the giant of all medical distributors, and it’s ready to take on any headwinds or competitors.

(McKesson might not be a household name, but it's been around since 1833 and is ranked #5 on the Fortune 500).

I had never heard of McKesson until the company began showing up in the BTMA Stock Analyzer as a possible buy. From that point on, I began noticing the name when I was in my doctor's office. I saw "McKesson" on a wheel chair, on a bottle of rubbing alcohol, and on various medical supplies. After learning more, I found out just how immense this 185-year old company is and about its overwhelming control over the US pharmaceutical distribution system.

The sheer size, dominating control, and ability to be a low-cost producer in an industry with super slim margins are the main reasons why it will endure through the hardships now being faced by healthcare companies. When competitors can no longer compete, this aggressive company will buy them up and come out of these hard times bigger and better than before.

Company Fundamentals

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has an above-average 70/100 company rating according to the BTMA Stock Analyzer. It has decent marks on most categories like Upward Price per Share, Return on Equity, consistent and increasing EPS, and Ability to Recover from a Downturn, but is lacking in Return on Invested Capital and Gross Margins.

The past 10 years of share price movement have been relatively good for MCK as it has outperformed the S&P 500 and its competitor, Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). However, MCK's gains were outperformed by its other competitor, AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC). This chart is useful to give us an idea of how MCK's share price moves in relation to the market and its competitors.

McKesson's earnings over the first seven years in this 10-year frame were rocky, then earnings began accelerating over the past three years. Especially the most recent year of EPS saw huge growth, but if you look closer into the financial statements of the company, you'll realize that this EPS of $22.73 is misleading. The Q4 of 2017 shows that the EPS was elevated due to a one-time transaction related to McKesson's recent merger and acquisition activity. Therefore, after removing this one-time transaction benefit, the adjusted EPS for the year is 11.61.

As a result of adjusting the EPS, we will also need to adjust the PE Ratio which was exaggerated because of the one-time transaction. So instead of a PE Ratio of around 7, we need to adjust the PE Ratio to 14. These adjustments to the most recent year's EPS and PE Ratio greatly reduce the growth and estimated value of the company. We'll consider this when we do valuations.

Return on Invested Capital

One of the most important measurements to look for is Return on Invested Capital or Return on Capital Invested. This measurement answers the question "Is the company making money from investing the company's capital?" In turn, this number gives us an idea of whether we will receive a satisfactory and predictable return from investing in this company's stock. The past five years of MCK's returns have been mediocre. The most recent year had a huge spike in ROIC, but this is most caused by the one-time gain received because of the acquisition activity. It should be expected that next year's ROIC levels will fall back down to more realistic levels.

Gross Margins

Gross Margins for MCK have been low. When considering companies as an investment, I like to see Gross Margins that are much higher (around 30% if possible), but for the industry MCK is above average when compared with other pharmaceutical distributors.

The company has also been known to return value back to the shareholders in four main ways. Over the past 10 years, acquisitions have created the most value for shareholders and share repurchases come in second. Additionally, the company is reinvesting capital into its distribution centers by expanding and maintaining them, plus it invests even more money into its software systems. Finally, a small but increasing dividend is being paid at around 1%. Below you can see that the dividend yield has been increasing, and total yield may go up or down depending on how active MCK is with acquisitions and mergers.

Looking at other misc. fundamentals, we can see that the company's balance sheet is fairly healthy with a decent debt-to-equity ratio that's below one. In the short-term the company also appears to have just enough assets to cover debts according to its Current Ratio. Remember that PE Ratio will need to be adjusted to 14 since we also adjusted 2017 EPS.

After examining the fundamentals, we can see that the company is in decent shape, but there's nothing to get very excited about especially when you compare this company's fundamentals to many of the other good companies in other industries. I feel that this stock grabs the attention of value investors because of its current PE Ratio that seems ultra low. But we've revealed a more realistic PE Ratio of 14 that isn't as appealing for bargain hunters.

Despite this, there is still value in McKesson, and I believe that most of it is based on the company's pros that we'll list below.

Pros of Investing in McKesson

McKesson has been around forever (since 1833) and knows how to survive any market that can be thrown at it.

and knows how to survive any market that can be thrown at it. The company is a giant and ranks 5th on the Fortune 500 . It's so big that it would be hard to fail or to be knocked down by competitors. Its distribution is interweaved in most parts of the US medical market.

Its distribution is interweaved in most parts of the US medical market. Because of pricing pressures and regulations, there are headwinds facing all healthcare and pharmaceutical companies in the USA today. But the dominance and influence of McKesson in the US medical system would make it the biggest and best positioned company to survive any downturns. It is likely that MCK could buy up smaller companies and come out of a downturn even stronger than it entered.

It is likely that MCK could buy up smaller companies and come out of a downturn even stronger than it entered. It is highly unlikely that McKesson's products and services will decrease since the growing population is becoming more dependent on pharmaceutical drugs and because the company's other services of medical software and technology are also growing.

McKesson has growing diversity in its other profitable business segment. In addition to its distribution segment bringing in almost all of the company's nearly $200 billion in revenues, there is another growing technology solutions segment. It only makes up approximately 1.3% of revenues, but has much better margins than the distribution segment, as it contributes around one-eighth of the company's operating profit. If McKesson can continue to grow this segment, the overall margins and earnings of the company should vastly increase. (2017 Annual Report)

In addition to its distribution segment bringing in almost all of the company's nearly $200 billion in revenues, there is another growing technology solutions segment. It only makes up approximately 1.3% of revenues, but has much better margins than the distribution segment, as it contributes around one-eighth of the company's operating profit. If McKesson can continue to grow this segment, the overall margins and earnings of the company should vastly increase. (2017 Annual Report) Customers continuously buy and depend on the drugs that McKesson distributes. To add to that, many customers are addicted to these drugs. Pharma sales reps aggressively push these drugs and give doctors incentives to push the drugs onto patients. While the ethics of this situation can be questioned, there's no doubt that it's a profitable and durable business model.

Pharma sales reps aggressively push these drugs and give doctors incentives to push the drugs onto patients. While the ethics of this situation can be questioned, there's no doubt that it's a profitable and durable business model. McKesson has a large economic moat. MCK's distribution system is so complex that it's difficult for a competitor to enter into and duplicate. In addition, it has patent protected products and software that are unique. Finally, the profit margins are small in this industry, and McKesson is so large that it's still able to be profitable by being a low-cost producer. On the other hand, smaller competitors probably wouldn't be able to survive or compete with these slim margins.

MCK's distribution system is so complex that it's difficult for a competitor to enter into and duplicate. In addition, it has patent protected products and software that are unique. Finally, the profit margins are small in this industry, and McKesson is so large that it's still able to be profitable by being a low-cost producer. On the other hand, smaller competitors probably wouldn't be able to survive or compete with these slim margins. McKesson has what Warren Buffett would call a "consumer monopoly". Pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, and doctor's offices highly depend on McKesson. Operations of these businesses wouldn't be the same without McKesson's products and services. Virtually every person taking a drug or visiting a medical facility in the USA uses McKesson's products directly or indirectly. McKesson doesn't literally have a true monopoly over its industry, but many would consider it to share an oligopoly with other industry giants Cardinal Health, Inc. , and AmerisourceBergen Corp. "These companies have a virtual lock on the wholesale drug market with at least 90% and as much as 95% of all revenue." With 90%+ market share, it's easy to see how these few companies could easily control and manipulate prices.

Pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, and doctor's offices highly depend on McKesson. Operations of these businesses wouldn't be the same without McKesson's products and services. Virtually every person taking a drug or visiting a medical facility in the USA uses McKesson's products directly or indirectly. McKesson doesn't literally have a true monopoly over its industry, but many would consider it to share an oligopoly with other industry giants Cardinal Health, Inc. and AmerisourceBergen Corp. "These companies have a virtual lock on the wholesale drug market with at least 90% and as much as 95% of all revenue." With 90%+ market share, it's easy to see how these few companies could easily control and manipulate prices. It's a low-profile company, which helps it to somewhat avoid negative publicity. Even though this is one of the top generating revenue companies in the USA, bigger than AT&T (NYSE:T), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), or Disney (NYSE:DIS), relatively few people recognize the name of this company. So while the company doesn't have much brand-identity among the general population, it seems to be omnipresent while working behind the scenes. In addition, there seems to be a benefit to the company name not being well known. When the business misbehaves, few people know to target the blame on McKesson. When the company was accused of being a main contributor in the Opioid Epidemic in America, the company flew under the radar for the most part and received a minuscule penalty in relation to its massive revenues.

Cons and Risks of Investing in McKesson

Large and growing Research and Development costs are required for the company to maintain its competitive advantage.

"Research and development costs were $341 million, $392 million and $392 million during 2017, 2016 and 2015." In relation to its earnings though, this expense is a drop in the bucket when compared to MCK's nearly $200 billion in revenues." (2017 Annual Report)

"Research and development costs were $341 million, $392 million and $392 million during 2017, 2016 and 2015." In relation to its earnings though, this expense is a drop in the bucket when compared to MCK's nearly $200 billion in revenues." (2017 Annual Report) There are headwinds facing the healthcare industry in an effort to enhance efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve patient outcomes.

"These changes have included cuts in Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement levels, changes in the basis for payments, shifting away from fee-for-service and towards value-based payments and risk-sharing models, increases in the use of managed care, consolidation of pharmaceutical and medical-surgical supply distributors and the development of large, sophisticated purchasing groups. We expect the healthcare industry in the United States to continue to change and for healthcare delivery models to evolve in the future." (2017 Annual Report)

"These changes have included cuts in Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement levels, changes in the basis for payments, shifting away from fee-for-service and towards value-based payments and risk-sharing models, increases in the use of managed care, consolidation of pharmaceutical and medical-surgical supply distributors and the development of large, sophisticated purchasing groups. We expect the healthcare industry in the United States to continue to change and for healthcare delivery models to evolve in the future." (2017 Annual Report) Stricter regulations in healthcare threaten gross margins.

"…further regulation of our distribution businesses and technology products and services could impose increased costs, negatively impact our profit margins and the profit margins of our customers, delay the introduction or implementation of our new products, or otherwise negatively impact our business and expose the Company to litigation and regulatory investigations." (2017 Annual Report)

"…further regulation of our distribution businesses and technology products and services could impose increased costs, negatively impact our profit margins and the profit margins of our customers, delay the introduction or implementation of our new products, or otherwise negatively impact our business and expose the Company to litigation and regulatory investigations." (2017 Annual Report) Recent changes in the reimbursement systems are reducing profit margins among pharmaceuticals and medical treatments. These changes negatively affect McKesson and its competitors.

among pharmaceuticals and medical treatments. These changes negatively affect McKesson and its competitors. New possible competition has stirred up media attention as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced that they are forming their own insurance company.

A CEO that pays himself better than his shareholders.

McKesson's CEO, John Hammergren, was the highest paid CEO in the USA in 2013. Hammergren's pay was so high that he was forced to agree accepting only half of his pay in response to shareholders' outcry.

Lawsuits such as the one involving the Opioid Epidemic and McKesson could negatively affect the company's financials and reputation.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using an adjusted EPS of 11.61, which removes the one-time transaction benefit from the 2017 EPS. I've also adjusted the PE Ratio from 7 to 14 to reflect the adjustment in EPS.

I've used various past averages of growth rates and PE Ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, Book Value, and Total Equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios, and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is towards the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

From this visual chart, we can clearly see that when considering past performance of MCK, the stock is now undervalued. When comparing the relation of MCK to the S&P 500, the stock is still undervalued. However, when considering future growth forecasts, the company is slightly overvalued. These valuation ranges suggest that short-term future outlook for the company is pessimistic and keeping the share price down, but according to past performance, the stock should do well and regain value once this downward pricing pressure eases up.

Because of headwinds in the pharmaceutical industry, I would personally wait to see if MCK falls lower around $130-135. Then I'd wait out the pessimism and let the stock price rise back up.

As we know, calculating values is an inexact science, so consider many methods and try to be more conservative and add a margin of safety as needed.

Trends

There have recently been about the same amount of shares of MCK decreased from portfolios as added to portfolios. Below, you can see 19.5 million shares have been decreased vs. 18.5 million shares increased. However, there have been many more shares sold out (8.3 million) than new shares purchased (1.9 million).

Therefore, according to these numbers, it is obvious that the selling off of MCK has helped to push the stock price further down during the last couple months.

Technical Analysis

(Technical analysis is showing a slight oversold situation with a downward trend starting to bottom out. While there isn't strong confirmation of all three indicators showing a change in trends, it appears that MCK may be starting a short-term price climb if buying momentum increases).

Forward-Looking Conclusion

McKesson has 185 years as a successful company that knows how to survive and lead. It has had above-average fundamentals over the past 10 years and the company is so big and encompassing within its industry that it's hard to fail and even harder for competitors to enter and compete in this low-margin industry.

The pros include strong economic moat, dominant control of its market, and pricing power. The company returns value to shareholders through share buybacks and aggressive acquisitions. The cons include a greedy CEO who likes to stuff his wallet at an amount that makes other CEOs look modest. The company's role in contributing to the Opioid Epidemic in USA is questionable. Finally, the biggest current drawbacks are headwinds caused by the tightening of regulations and pricing pressure on pharmaceutical companies.

In the short term, these headwinds can result in decreased share price, but McKesson is arguably the best-positioned company to overcome these negative forces while buying up smaller failing companies to survive and thrive in the aftermath.

McKesson should be a safe investment long into the future, especially if you're able to buy at a further discounted price while analysts and investors are being pessimistic about this stock and its industry.

