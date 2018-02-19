Ra Pharmaceuticals: A Full Investment Analysis
About: Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RARX)
by: The Insiders Forum
Summary
Today we look at Ra Pharmaceuticals. This company just completed a secondary offering this week where two directors bought just over $3 million in new shares.
The company has several 'shots on goal' and a partnership with Merck but is still an early stage developmental concern.
A full investment analysis is provided below.
I quote others only in order the better to express myself.” ― Michel de Montaigne
Today we look at a small 'Tier 4' biotech concern that is down significantly from where it