By The Dividend Bro for Sure Dividend

One company that I’ve long followed is Stryker (NYSE:SYK). Stryker is a leading producer in several medical device markets, such as surgical equipment, neurovascular products and orthopedic implants. As life expectancy continue to rise, the need for these medical devices is only going to increase.

Rising demand has led to rising dividends. Stryker is a member of the Dividend Achievers, an elite group of NASDAQ stocks with 10+ years of rising dividends.



Hip and knee implants, in particular, have really grown in popularity. These two joints now account for 85% of all reconstruction and replacement surgeries in the U.S. There are currently 7 million Americans who have received at least one of these operations. This number is only expected to increase with time.

A recent study found that the number of hip replacement surgeries performed in the U.S. will increase 174% through 2030 off of 2016 levels. Knee replacement surgeries are expected to increase 673% through 2030. The total joint replacement market is expected to reach $35 billion by 2022. This is a little less than double today’s market value.

For your average medical device company, these trends are good. For a company that is at the top of the joint replacement industry, like Stryker, these trends are especially good.

The company released fourth quarter and full year 2017 earnings report on 1/30/2018. Since then, shares have declined almost 6% through the end of the trading session on 2/15/2018. In comparison, the S&P 500 is down about 4.3% during this time. At 7% off of its 52-week high, the stock has pulled back after earnings. Is the market giving investors a good opportunity to invest? Let’s look at the company’s most recent earnings results to find that answer.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results

Stryker has made a habit of beating on both earnings and revenue estimates. Only twice in the previous sixteen quarters has the company missed EPS estimates. Over that same time frame, Stryker has beaten revenue estimates eleven times, had inline numbers three times and missed twice. Even including the reports where the numbers were below expectations, Stryker has managed to grow revenue on a year over year comparison every quarter for the past four years. The consistency of the company’s financial performance makes the stock an attractive investment.

The most recent quarter was no different. Released on 1/30/2018, fourth quarter results again topped EPS and revenue estimates. Adjusting mainly for a charge due to tax reform, earnings per share for the fourth quarter was $1.96, a penny above estimates. This was 10.1% above earnings per share for Q4 2016. Revenue grew to $3.47 billion, $70 million above expectations and 10% on a year over year basis. Stryker posted quarterly organic growth of 8.1%. Adjusted gross margins rose almost 2 points to 66.4%. Earnings, revenue, organic growth and margins were very strong in the quarter.

Year end results were also very impressive. Compared to 2016, earnings per share climbed almost 12% in 2017 to $6.49. Sales grew to $12.4 billion during the year. This is almost 10% higher than 2016’s sales figure. The balance sheet is also in good position as Stryker ended 2017 with $2.8 billion in cash. More than 60% was held outside of the United States.

Let’s examine the performance of each of the company’s divisions during the quarter and year. All figures are given in constant currency terms.

Orthopedics, 37.5% of sales, increased revenue 6.8% during the quarter and 6.5% for the year. Organic growth was up more than 8%. During the quarter, Stryker installed 35 Mako robots, 27 in the U.S. alone. The company installed 112 Mako robots worldwide in 2017, up from 86 in the previous year. While competitor Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) saw a decline in orthopedic surgeries for knees, Stryker actually posted 9% growth in this area. Growing almost double digits for knee procedures while a competitor saw a decline tells us that Stryker is taking market share. Management stated on the conference call that of the nearly 16,000 Mako Total Knee procedures performed in 2017, 7,000 were done in the fourth quarter. Very encouraging, only about 10% of hospitals in Stryker’s customer base have a Mako robot installed, offering the opportunity for a widening client base. Demand for joint reconstruction and replacement is growing and as more people elect to undergo this type of surgery, Stryker has an opportunity to capture growth in this area.

MedSurg, 45.5% of sales, grew 9.8% during the quarter and 13.4% during the year with organic growth climbing 8.5%. Sales for instruments, which includes surgical saws and drills, grew more than 9% in the U.S. MedSurg growth was fueled by strong demand for the company’s Power Tools and Sterishield helmets. Medical, a division within MedSurg, posted better than 6% organic growth despite the fact that Stryker recalled Sage oral products this past summer after the FDA warned that there could be cross contamination due to a third party’s manufacturing process. Stryker now controls the whole shipment process. Management said that they are focused on retaking market share in 2018 that they lost during the Sage recall.

Neurotechnology and Spine, 17% of sales, saw growth of 10.3% in Q4 and 8.3% in 2017. Organic sales for this division increased 10%. Neurotech posted strong demand, driven by the company’s neurovascular products. Neurotech saw almost 13% of organic growth in the U.S.

The company also provided guidance for 2018. For the full year, management sees organic growth in the range of 6%-6.5%. Earnings for 2018 are expected to grow 8.9% - 10.5% to $7.07-$7.17 per share. However, analysts were expecting EPS estimates of $7.13 for 2018. The day of the earnings release, shares plummeted 8 points, a nearly 5% drop in a single session. Reviewing the conference call and examining the performance of each part of the company shows that Stryker is operating its business very well. High levels of organic growth is taking place in almost every section of the company. That is exactly what you want to see in a when looking to invest in a company.

So why the drop in share price? The midpoint of the company’s guidance was slightly below estimates is a factor. Another factor is that Stryker’s stock had gained more than 41% from the start of 2017 through the day before the earnings release. Perhaps investors were looking for more growth going forward. If that is the case, I think that investors are missing the bigger picture with Stryker if that is the reason that they sold the stock. Stryker has been very active over the past few years in growing their business and returning capital to shareholders. Let’s look at just how the company has done this.

Capital Deployment

Fourth quarter and 2017 results showed growth among almost all of Stryker’s businesses, but the company isn’t one to rest on previous success. The company is willing to spend money to improve its business whenever it sees an opportunity to do so. At the same time, management is very active in rewarding shareholders. Take a look at the slide below from the company’s presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference to see how Stryker has allocated capital from 2015 through 2017.

Source: Slide Show Presentation from the 36 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Stryker spent $8.5 billion over the previous three years making acquisitions, paying shareholders dividends and buying back shares. 20% of this capital was paid out in the form of dividends to shareholders. Stryker has paid and raised its dividend for the past 25 years regardless of the trajectory of the economy. The company is also a cash flow machine, producing $1.6 billion in 2017 alone. Stryker has demonstrated an ability to grow sales and earnings over time that almost always exceed even the company’s own expectations.

As the demand for medical devices continues to climb higher, profits should continue to rise and paving the way for future dividend increases. The most recent raise, announced on 12/6/2017, increased the quarterly dividend by 10.59%. The average raise over the past 5 years is just under 15%. The company also spent $230 million on buybacks during 2017. With $1.8 billion left on its current repurchase authorization, the company can buyback 3% of its market cap at the current price.

While the dividend growth streak is impressive, it’s how Stryker uses capital to add other businesses to the company that makes the stock very attractive in my opinion. The bulk of capital spent over the previous three years, almost 70%, has been spent acquiring other companies that fit with Stryker’s business. Stryker has made thirteen such purchases over the past three years and more than twenty acquisitions over the past five years. These acquisitions have enabled Stryker to vastly outperform its competitors in terms of organic growth as you can see from the following slide.

Source: Slide Show Presentation from the 36 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Stryker is seeing their organic growth climb higher each year, unlike the rest of the medical device industry. In the earnings recap, we went through how almost every portion of Stryker is seeing robust organic sales growth. This growth comes in part from the businesses that Stryker folds into its existing business. For example, Stryker purchased Trauson in 2013 because of the demand for medical devices in emerging markets. Trauson is a leading Chinese maker of products in the trauma and spine categories. While one purchase isn’t solely responsible for the company’s growth figures, this example illustrates how Stryker is willing to buy attractive assets to boost sales. This philosophy has worked and, due to Trauson and other acquisitions, organic sales grew 6.7% outside of the U.S. in 2017. The company also saw demand grow for its devices across all geographies.

Another way Stryker uses acquisitions to grow is by purchasing companies in spaces they don’t yet operate. Take the company’s most recent purchase of Entellus Medical. Entellus Medical, which Stryker agreed to purchase at the end of 2017, supplies products used in Ear, Nose and Throat procedures. This isn’t an area that Stryker has products, so it allows the company to gain access to more patients and help grow sales. More growth likely means more profits, which can then be used to pay and increase dividends, buyback more shares or make additional acquisitions.

Valuation

In my opinion, the demand for products, business performance and capital allocation make Stryker a premium company. With that comes a premium valuation. The following F.A.S.T. Graph chart helps illustrate that point.

At the most recent closing price of $158.54, the stock trades at a price to earnings ratio above 24. Over the last 10 years, the normal price to earnings multiple was 17.9.

For those hesitant to pay up for stocks, they might not find Stryker attractive. The midpoint for 2018 guidance is $7.12, which means shares are trading at a forward PE multiple pf 22.2. Better than the current multiple, but still above the normal PE for the past decade. However, the stock gained more than 40% over the past thirteen months which has led to an elevated PE. In addition, the company just reported strong earnings and revenue numbers.

Guidance may have been weak for analysts, but organic sales and EPS growth was very attractive. Investors should keep in mind that the company almost always tops its own estimates. Stryker looks like an interesting purchase if the company's PE multiple is near its 10 year historical average. What are your thoughts on Stryker? Feel free to leave a comment.