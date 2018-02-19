With Qdoba Sold And Jana Partners Engaged With Management, Jack In The Box Is Poised For Gains
Selling the Qdoba chain will allow management to focus solely on the Jack In The Box chain.
Continued refranchising effort reduces financial risk and capital requirements for investors.
The activist position by Jana Partners bodes well for capital allocation going forward.
For years, the Qdoba chain has been a sore spot for investors in Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK). Unlike the namesake fast food brand, which is roughly 90% franchised to independent owners, Qdoba