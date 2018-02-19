Senior Market Analyst Craig Erlam and Jonny Hart talk about the key market events from the past week, including the US inflation data and what it means for interest rates this year. They also discuss the recent stock market volatility and preview the week ahead, in which the UK will remain in focus as traders eye the latest jobs data following some less-than-inspiring inflation and retail sales figures.
OANDA Weekly Podcast With Jazz FM
by: Craig Erlam