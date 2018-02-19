Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD), the suite of HR tools focused on corporate learning and talent management, reported Q4 results that largely missed analyst consensus. Shares have been moving sideways for the past few months, receiving a lift last fall when the company announced it would be open to exploring an acquisition and was retaining Goldman Sachs (GS) to help it in this regard. Since then, however, the company hasn't made meaningful progress toward a deal, and earnings results frequently miss analyst targets and result in a slide in the share price.

Reactions to Q4 were rather mixed. The company is still off its January peak (but then again, so are most stocks), and Cornerstone missed Wall Street's targets on both the top and bottom line, but the immediate negative post-market reaction subsided rather quickly. Still, however, Cornerstone seems range-bound in the $40 handle it's clung to for quite some time.

The question for investors now is: is Cornerstone worth waiting for?

The growth that Cornerstone saw in this quarter (+21% y/y) at least makes it respectable again in investors' eyes. For a while, the single-digit growth the company was posting sparked fears that it was becoming irrelevant and would fall prey to heightened competition (HCM, after all, is a space occupied by many incumbents). But the double-digit growth this quarter doesn't signal that Cornerstone is about to make a turnaround, either, as the company's FY18 guidance (though slightly negatively impacted by the adoption of accounting standard ASC 606) only calls for 4% growth (but 15% growth in subscription revenues).

With Cornerstone's valuation so cheap, however - and not to mention the fact that its loss margins are improving quickly toward breakeven, and free cash flow is already positive - it's a bargain worth betting on. Cornerstone is hardly a turnaround story - it really can't outperform much against Wall Street targets, given the late-stage lifecycle the company is in, but it can still see massive gains in an acquisition scenario, as its products fit nicely into a broader HCM or full software portfolio.

At 4.5x forward revenues, as shown below, Cornerstone is trading at a fair discount below software peers. And while the low multiple does price in Cornerstone's subpar growth, there have been plenty of zero or low-growth companies in the software space that have been bought out for richer multiples. Cornerstone isn't my favorite idea at the moment, but it's certainly not one to be ignored for patient investors willing to wait for a deal to materialize.

Q4 download

Cornerstone grew revenues 21% y/y to $132.0 million in the fourth quarter, marginally missing analyst consensus of $133.4 million. As previously mentioned, however, Cornerstone had been growing in the ~13% range in the past two quarters, so this represented a meaningful acceleration.

One warning sign to note, however - billings growth actually decelerated in the quarter. For a subscription software company, deals are booked to both revenues and deferred revenues (the latter being the portion that will be recognized over the year), so billings is the more complete picture of the company's sales traction in the quarter. High revenues in one quarter may signal that the company is just draining its "backlog" without booking any new deal activity to replace it. And while Cornerstone's billings are still high enough and its deferred revenue balances still grew quarter over quarter, it's still something to be mindful of. Q4 billings growth was 18.5% y/y versus 23.5% y/y in the prior quarter.

See the company's revenue trends below:

On a positive note - notice in the chart above that Cornerstone's gross margins have also been improving each quarter. 4Q17's gross margin of 71.3% represents a 320bps improvement from 4Q16's gross margin of 68.1%.

Likewise, the company also made meaningful improvements to its operating margin - from 1.5% in 4Q16 to 9.9% in 4Q17 on a pro forma basis, backing out stock-based comp. This was primarily achieved through increased sales leverage, with sales and marketing spend dropping to 40.8% of revenues from 46.7% in the prior year's Q4. General and administrative spending also saw a ~2% cutback from 4Q16.

Still, however, Cornerstone missed analysts' profit estimates. The company's Q4 pro forma EPS of $0.19 fell slightly short of Wall Street's consensus expectations of $0.21.

At the very least, however - and one of the most attractive features of Cornerstone - free cash flow continued to grow. Positive FCF in and of itself is a rare trait among software stocks, and Cornerstone's Q4 FCF nearly doubled to $46.4 million, up from $27.5 million in the prior year's Q4. Having positive free cash flow makes Cornerstone a much more attractive acquisition target and may fetch it a potentially higher multiple.

Final thoughts

Cornerstone seems to be stuck in a limbo period at the moment, with shares unable to find a sustained trend in either the up or down direction. What appear to have been good results in Q4 were met with a yawn from the markets, but may pique the interest of potential buyers (especially private equity-type buyers) due to the revenue acceleration and free cash flow growth.

Cornerstone's valuation is modest enough to consider making an investment. While it's unlikely to stage a turnaround on its own and become a rebound story like Twitter (TWTR), there's a lot to be said for the company prettying itself up as much as possible for a sale. Some believe that the dragged-out process of Cornerstone's sale, the lack of clear direction from management, and the addition of new convertible notes make Cornerstone less likely to pursue a deal (hence the persistently low multiple), but investors patient enough may be able to cash in as Cornerstone's margin growth and continued cash flow improvements draw in potential buyers organically, without the company having to advertise a for-sale sign.