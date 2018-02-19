Dividend Quick Picks | Industrial 

RPM International: An Overlooked Gem In The Dividend Aristocrats

|
About: RPM International Inc. (RPM)
by: Hale Stewart
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Hale Stewart
Bonds, commodities, ETF investing, long/short equity
The Law Office of Hale Stewart
Summary

RPM International has increased its dividend for 44 consecutive years.

It has a strong balance sheet, increasing revenues, and growing margins.

The only concern is inventory management, but the issue is small, manageable, and easily correctable.

Out of 45 specialty chemical companies, RPM International (RPM) is the 9th largest with a market capitalization of $6.8 billion. They rank 25th in P/E (20.07), 16th in forward P/E (15.35), and have