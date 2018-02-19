RPM International: An Overlooked Gem In The Dividend Aristocrats
About: RPM International Inc. (RPM)
by: Hale Stewart
Summary
RPM International has increased its dividend for 44 consecutive years.
It has a strong balance sheet, increasing revenues, and growing margins.
The only concern is inventory management, but the issue is small, manageable, and easily correctable.
Out of 45 specialty chemical companies, RPM International (RPM) is the 9th largest with a market capitalization of $6.8 billion. They rank 25th in P/E (20.07), 16th in forward P/E (15.35), and have