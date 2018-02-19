Here we go again: another home run earnings quarter for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS), another rally that takes it to new all-time highs. The pattern is a familiar one for investors now. There's no doubt that HubSpot is one of the fastest organically growing companies at its scale. With a ~$500 million run rate and still growing at ~40%, with improving margins and strong FCF results to boot, what's not to like about HubSpot?

There's no question as to HubSpot's quality as a company. Customers love it, investors love it, Wall Street loves it - the bullish views are well supported by fundamentals. But something that all three of these parties may ignore from time to time is valuation. It's fine if HubSpot's stock price rises in tandem with its growth (roughly meaning its EV/forward revenues multiple remains constant as both revenues and market cap/enterprise value expand in tandem), but HubSpot has seen a continuous "multiples expansion" over the past year that leaves it in a precarious position. At 7.8x EV/FY18 revenues, based on the company's new guidance range for the current year, HubSpot is an unattractive stock for the very same reason that Workday (WDAY) is: great company, bad price.

There is one company that is just as high-quality as HubSpot, is in the same primary business (CRM, or customer relationship management software), and has achieved significantly greater scale and free cash flow generation capacity as - and that company is Salesforce (CRM), a name that everyone in enterprise software will recognize. Salesforce is now a ~$10 billion run-rate company, and despite growing in the ~20% range (HubSpot, if and when it ever reaches that run rate, will surely decelerate to a lower growth rate as well), is a very diversified software play with offerings across Service Cloud, Community, PaaS, and other non-CRM applications. Salesforce is often considered the bellwether of valuations in the SaaS software sphere - if a company is trading materially above Salesforce's valuation, there must be a good reason for it. In recent months, HubSpot has raced ahead from a ~7x forward revenues valuation (more or less in line with Salesforce) to nearly 8x, where it now sits more than two turns above Salesforce's multiple. See the valuation comparison below:

HUBS EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

HubSpot's valuation is a cause for concern here, especially if volatility continues and investors flee to safety. They'll still want to maintain their exposure to growth technology stocks, but they'll likely gravitate toward the "blue chips" of the software sector - Salesforce, Adobe (ADBE), Microsoft (MSFT), and the like. HubSpot's ~8x valuation can't hold in a downturn.

There's also the fact that, as much success as HubSpot has had in recent years of differentiating its offering as "inbound marketing," at the end of the day, CRM is still CRM. A company might indeed choose to deploy both HubSpot and Sales Cloud, but the CRM market has always been a crowded field within software. HubSpot may be running into the saturation wall sooner than investors are expecting. The carefully planned succession of "beat-and-raise" quarters that HubSpot has trained investors to expect may be at risk if the company's growth tapers down more than expected. Even fan favorites have fallen in Q4 earnings this way - Arista Networks (ANET), the much beloved and fast-growing maker of cloud-first networking hardware, fell 20% this week after its growth, despite exceeding Wall Street's expectations, was judged by investors to have decelerated too harshly. There's no safeguard against HubSpot from falling into the same trap, as its high valuation makes it a target.

Q4 download

This is all not to say, however, that HubSpot isn't still growing like a machine. Fundamentals look (for now) to be completely intact, with the company's revenue growth showing acceleration this quarter. In HubSpot's three-year history as a public company, it has never failed to beat earnings expectations (which also suggests its CFO is good at managing Wall Street's models), and Q4 was no exception.

Figure 1. HubSpot Q4 revenues

Source: HubSpot investor relations

Revenues grew 39% y/y to $106.5 million, beating analyst expectations of $101.8 million (+33% y/y) by six points. Though HubSpot has beat every single quarter of the past year, Q4 is the company's largest beat of the year. See below HubSpot's earnings history from Seeking Alpha:

Figure 2. HubSpot FY17 earnings history

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company also grew its total customer base to 41,593 customers (+48% y/y), and its average subscription revenue per customer was $10,255. This actually illustrates a potential weakness in the company: HubSpot relies primarily on the SMB (small and midsized business) segment to drive its growth. While the company thus far has been great at driving the total number of paying businesses to >40k, its average revenue per customer - barely over five figures - is extremely low compared to other vendors in enterprise software. Big names like Salesforce and Oracle (ORCL) - while potentially cost-prohibitive for SMB clients - regularly land 7-figure or 8-figure deals (aka, $1-10 million in annual revenues).

With no track record for landing "big fish," HubSpot's growth runs into even greater deceleration risk. Also bear in mind that the nature of serving the SMB space puts HubSpot at greater risk for high churn rates. Though the company has managed this effectively to date, it will always be a major risk in its growth trajectory. It will have less smooth "growth glidepath" than other software companies that land fewer but larger and more stable enterprise deals.

Profit-wise, though, HubSpot clearly doesn't fail to disappoint. As an inbound-focused CRM company, HubSpot continually improves its sales leverage in keeping with its philosophy that a "push" method is a less effective form of selling. Sales and marketing expenses fell as a percentage of revenues to 54%, down from 62% in 4Q16.

This, along with HubSpot's top-line growth and a 160bps expansion in the company's gross margin, allowed the company to shrink its GAAP operating loss to just -$9.4 million (or a -9% operating margin), within striking distance of breakeven and a huge improvement from an operating loss of -$13.8 million (-18% margin) in 4Q16. There's no denying that the interplay between HubSpot's growth rate and operating loss margin - referred to by some analysts as the "growth plus margin" measure - is very favorable compared to other software companies, with 39% growth against -9% operating margin appearing to be an example of balanced and efficient growth. Accordingly, HubSpot's pro forma EPS of $0.12 beat analyst consensus of $0.07 - as wide a margin beat as the revenue beat.

Free cash flow was another bright spot for the company, with FCF of $7.0 million in the fourth quarter clawing its way out of a loss of -$1.7 million in 4Q16. HubSpot also managed $22.2 million in free cash flow for the full year, but with its current enterprise value at ~$3.7 billion, it's still a ways away from having free cash flow support for its valuation.

Figure 3. HubSpot FCF





Source: HubSpot investor relations

Outlook and key takeaways

For FY18, HubSpot is looking for $481-485 million in revenues, the midpoint of which ($483 million) represents 29% y/y growth over FY17's revenue of $375.6 million.

By now, most observers probably know that the 10-point deceleration HubSpot is forecasting to is not to be believed. As usual, management lowballs its guidance targets to engineer earnings beats, which is, of course, a widely used practice among growth software stocks. HubSpot's true growth in FY18 will likely land in the mid-30s range, and the stock's valuation already prices in this strong execution.

There's nothing to prevent investors, however - who almost always have different expectations from Wall Street - to decide that HubSpot isn't growing fast enough and dump shares the way they did with Arista Networks. With the valuation gap between HubSpot and Salesforce widening, the investment case for the latter becomes increasingly appealing. HubSpot's earnings beats can't really be treated as positive catalysts anymore, because they are more or less expected. Without a true surprise factor to lift HubSpot's stock this year, the stock is likely to disappoint relative to its outsized growth last year.