What is a “minicrat?” I’m glad you asked. No, it’s not a new diabolical plot hatched by Dr. Evil. It’s like a dividend aristocrat… only smaller. These are small and mid-cap companies that have raised their dividend for at least 10 years.

Hawkins, Inc., (NASDAQ:HWKN) is a specialty chemical supplier. Out of 45 companies in the sector, they are the 12th smallest with a market capitalization of $380 million. They are the 12th cheapest on a P/E basis; as of this writing, they have no forward P/E. They also have the 6th highest dividend, which is yielding 2.48%. They have increased their dividend 13 consecutive years.

The specialty chemical sector is a modest performer. Out of 206 industries, they rank 136th over the year and 133 over the last 6 months. This places it in the lower 50% of industries. They have recently moved up a bit, however: they rank 63rd on a quarterly and monthly basis.

Hawkins has three divisions:

Industrial, which accounts for 50% of their revenue. This division supplies acids, alkalis, industrial and food-grade salts. Water treatment, which accounts for 26% of their revenue. This division sells chemicals for swimming pools, potable water issues, and wastewater mitigation. Health/Nutrition, which accounts for 24% of their revenue. This group sells ingredients to nutrition companies. HWKN added this division in 2015 by purchasing Stauber.

Here is the revenue breakdown between divisions as reported in their latest 10-K:

In the last three years, sales at the industrial division have dropped about 4%. The water treatment section's sales are up 12%, while the health and nutrition group's sales rose 32%. That means the company clearly made the right decision in pursuing its recent acquisition.

Let's begin our look at their financials with the balance sheet (Data from Morningstar.com; author's calculations):

There are two takeaways from this information. First, the company has ample liquidity. Second, their debt level is very manageable.

Next, let's look at the relevant income statement data:

Top line revenue is growing at a solid clip. And the gross and operating margins are increasing. Unfortunately, the net margin has dipped a few basis points due to SG&A expenses rising a little over 3%. Some of this is probably due to the acquisition. And EBITDA's percentage of gross revenue also increased.

Inventory and receivables management is a bit lax, however. The inventory turnover number is down and the days of inventory has increased. This is also true of receivables. This isn't fatal; it could be a result of the acquisition. But it certainly should be watched.

I titled this article, "The Curious Case of Hawkins Inc." because of its chart:

There is no fundamental reason for this company to be trading near a 52-week low. The sector's performance has increased in the last quarter and month. They've made a great strategic acquisition that is growing sales. They've gotten control of raw materials and some operations expenses.

They've increased their dividend for 13 consecutive years. There are no news stories of any significance over the last 12 months that would send the shares lower. The issues with A/R and inventory aren't large enough to tank the stock. And their latest earnings have been positive (from their latest 10-Q):

And yet, the market has very clearly spoken; it doesn't like the company right now. And for this reason, I would tell investors to stay away.

