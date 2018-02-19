Don't Celebrate Just Yet, The Correction May Not Be Over

Investors need to remain calm, stick to their long-term plans, but prepare themselves for a potential return to nasty volatility in the weeks, or even months ahead.

In fact, if this correction is anything like past ones, we have one, maybe two retracements to fresh lows before we finally bottom.

While positive economic fundamentals certainly make this possible, history warns that the correction may not actually be finished.

Stocks rose for six straight days, leading some to conclude the worst is over, and now it's back to bull market mode.

The first correction in two years has given way to the market's best week in years.

It's been an interesting couple of weeks to say the least. After one of the fastest drops into a correction ever, the S&P 500 (SPY), Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA), and Nasdaq (QQQ) all came roaring back last week.

In fact, the S&P 500 is now up six days in a row, causing some to wonder, is the correction over? Well, of course, it's impossible to accurately predict the short-term moves of the market, but history can often serve as a useful guide.

Unfortunately, when we examine what past corrections have done, including what caused them, how far stocks dropped, and how long they lasted, the news isn't nearly as rosy as last week's "recovery" rally might indicate.

Corrections Aren't Usually This Short

If in fact the correction is over, then it was one of the shortest, and weakest, ever.

Historically, since 1945, we've had a correction every 18 months or so, and it's lasted 72 trading days (14 weeks) and resulted in an average max drawdown of 12% to 13%.

This correction would have lasted 21 days, and experienced a max decline of just 10.1%. In other words, the bare minimum needed to even be called a correction. Which seems to indicate that it might not be over yet. Indeed, a look back at recent corrections would indicate that we may be in store for some volatile times ahead.

2010 Correction: April 22-July 6th

In 2010, the market appeared to recover twice, taking three strong downturns before it finally bottomed 16% lower.

2011 Correction: July 7th-October 3rd

In 2011's correction, the biggest plunge took a few days to get going, and was followed by about six weeks of strong volatility and false recoveries.

2012 Pseudo Correction: May 1st-June 4th

2012's pseudo correction (never actually fell 10% from all-time highs) lacked the kind of dramatic declines we saw this year, except right at the end.

2015 to 2016 Correction: August 17th 2015-February 11th, 2016

The 2015-2016 correction ultimately lasted longer than average, taking about six months to play out.

What This Means For Us This Time

The 2015 to 2016 correction is perhaps most relevant to us, because its causes mirror today's economic and interest rate environment most closely.

The 2010, 2011, and 2012 declines were all mostly due to a combination of fears over stalling economic and corporate growth, as well as global financial instability. Specifically, the European sovereign debt crisis.

However, the EU debt crisis, though not actually resolved, is no longer a major threat to the world's financial stability. This may explain the three (technically four) year stretch between the annual drops of 2010 through 2012, and the correction of 2015-2016.

That correction was mainly caused by three factors: concerns over slowing Chinese growth, worst oil crash in over 50 years, and the Fed signalling it would hike rates for the first time in seven years.

This most recent correction was purely an interest rate freakout. It was caused by concerns that accelerating economic growth, without strong productivity growth, would trigger fast rising wages. That in turn, MIGHT eventually lead to stronger inflation, and the Fed hiking rates more quickly (4 times in 2018 instead of 3).

Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate

The January jobs report did indeed indicate a potential trend of rising wages:

November YOY wage growth: 2.5%

December wage growth: 2.7%

January wage growth: 2.9% (fastest growth since June 2009)

And indeed, the consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) both came in above expectations last week. However, note that what the Fed looks at is "core" prices, meaning excluding volatile fuel and food prices.

In fact, core CPI, while up a bit in January, was still way below where it was from mid-2015 through early 2017. Core PPI actually declined sharply, though not as much as expected.

Only 10-year inflation expectations have been rising strongly since the January jobs report. This has caused a sharp spike in long-term interest rates with the 10-year yield spiked all the way to 2.92% on Wednesday, Feb. 14th, after the CPI report came out. Of course, after the PPI ran hot the next day, yields actually declined, and fell further on Friday to 2.87%.

The reason the market has been freaking out over interest rates is two fold. First, higher long-term rates mean higher borrowing and refinancing costs for corporations. So corporate profits might get squeezed, leading to lower stock prices.

The second reason is more theoretical and has to do with valuation multiples. If long-term rates (not the Fed Funds rate which has no direct effect on corporate borrowing) rises, then stock earnings multiples need to fall.

That's because the fundamental value of a stock is the net present value of a company's future cash flow. Basically, that means all the cash a company will generate, discounted back to today's value. That value is determined by a discount rate and every investor's is different. But usually the rate is set by adding some equity risk premium to the risk-free rate of return; usually 10-year Treasury yields.

This is the fundamental basis for the market's ever so popular "interest rates up, stocks down" meme of the last few weeks.

Source: Société Générale

In fact, back in November, analysts at French investment bank Société Générale (SocGen) estimated that a sudden spike to 2.75% of the 10-year yield would trigger a correction, and 3.0% a bear market. That prediction appears to be bearing out, which indicates that unless interest rates pull back quickly, the market may have further to slide before it bottoms.

However, as with all analyst predictions, we need to keep in mind that they are based on mathematical models, and are not actually a crystal ball. They can, and often are, wrong. So what is a regular investor to do if the last week's rally proves to be a false dawn?

Relax, No Matter What Happens Things Are Looking Up

The most important thing for every investor to do, no matter their time horizon, goals, or strategy, is stay calm. The right time to panic is never.

After all, the very reason that bond markets are freaking out over inflation is because the economy appears stronger than it has in years. Consumer, corporate, and small business confidence are all at, or near all-time highs.

The labor market remains the strongest in nearly 20 years, and growing wages, lest we forget, are the basis of rising consumer spending. That's the very thing that is needed for companies to have a reason to invest in greater production and productivity boosting capital.

In other words, the third longest economic expansion since WWII appears to show no signs of ending, but actually appears to be gaining steam. Enough for main street to finally benefit instead of just investors who have enjoyed nearly a decade of emergency quantitative easing measures instituted by the world's central banks.

Source: New York Federal Reserve

The New York Fed is now estimating that the economy is now growing at 3.1%, in line with America's historical 3% to 4% growth rate.

2016 GDP Growth: 1.5%

2017 GDP Growth: 2.3%

Q4 2017 GDP Growth: 2.6%

Projected Q1 2018 GDP Growth: 3.1%

If you actually look at the past few years of GDP growth, you'll see that we're not actually "overheating" but rather potentially getting back to a normal growth rate.

In fact, the Fed's target inflation rate (core PCE deflator) is at 1.5%, still below the 2% it considers its ideal target. And wage growth? Well, 2.9% is actually still below the 3% to 3.5% range that the Fed considers a normal, healthy labor market. And keep in mind that non-supervisory wages (which applies to 80% of Americans) grew only 2.4% YOY in January.

Basically, this means that the recent interest rate freakout, and the correction and fear it induced, are likely overreactions and nothing to actually worry about. Things are moving in the right direction, and corporate earnings are expected to grow 17.9% in 2018 (thanks to tax cuts adding about 8% to organic double-digit EPS growth).

But what about valuations? "Who cares if earnings grow if rates march higher and valuations end up falling!" While this kind of sentiment is shared by some investors, and is understandable, it's also short sighted.

The S&P 500 has run ahead of earnings growth for many years now, and was prior to the correction well on its way to potentially crashing. If gradually rising long-term rates can cause the market to pull back and let earnings catch up to share prices, then it means we might avoid the third 50+% crash in 20 years.

Bottom Line: Stay Calm, Stick To Your Long-Term Plan, But Be Ready For Things To Get Worse Before They Get Better

Please don't misunderstand me, I'm not predicting that we're necessarily headed back down. This may, in fact, prove to be a short and weak correction. But in case history does repeat itself and we end up falling to new lows, just be aware that nothing abnormal is happening. All the long-term fundamentals necessary for your portfolio to continue growing strongly in the future remain intact.

And at the end of the day, a 10% to 15% correction is much preferable to a 50% crash after a bubble has inflated valuations to the point of absurdity. Meanwhile, for long-term value investors such as myself, corrections are the best time to actually make money.

Maybe not in the short term, but over long time horizons, the best time to buy quality stocks is when fear is at its peak. This is why I keep several watch lists of great dividend stocks to buy precisely during a correction.

99% of the time the right answer to the question "what should I do with my portfolio" is "nothing". That's true when stocks are rising, but especially when they fall, such as they might do in the coming weeks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.