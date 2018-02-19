The IM-Capital Strength 20-Stock Universe Of The Russell 1000: Update February 2018

A full description of the simulated performance of a model holding all 20 stocks of the universe can be found here, and the updated performance summary is shown in the two figures below.





The iM-Capital Strength 20-Stock Universe

The Capital Strength Index SM stock qualification criteria were modified to select stocks for the iM-Capital Strength Universe. The stocks come from the Russell 1000 Index and must:

have a minimum three-month average daily dollar Trading Volume of $10-million; have a Cost of Capital less than the Return on Capital; after meeting criteria 1 and 2, be in the top 500 securities by Market Capitalization; have at least $1 billion in Cash or $1.1 billion of Short-Term Investments; have a Long Term Debt to Market-Cap ratio less than 30%; have a Return on Equity greater than 15%; have a compound annual growth rate of Earnings per Share over the last 3 years greater than 2.5%; and have a Short Interest Ratio of 9 days or less.

The universe is then reduced to 20 stocks by sorting eligible companies according to the Sales percent change (recent Quarter vs. Quarter 1 year ago), and Average Dividend Yield over the last 60 months.

The Universe is reconstituted weekly when new stocks are added to replace those that no longer meet the stock qualification criteria.

Portfolio holdings November 20, 2017

Ticker Name $-Billion SectorCode (%) (BBY) Best Buy Co. Inc. 21.7 DISCRETIONARY 1.86 (CAG) ConAgra Brands Inc. 14.5 STAPLE 2.34 (CLX) Clorox Co. (The) 17.0 STAPLE 2.92 (CPB) Campbell Soup Co. 13.9 STAPLE 3.03 (CSX) CSX Corp. 49.9 INDUSTRIAL 1.57 (DGX) Quest Diagnostics Inc. 14.1 HEALTHCARE 1.91 (FL) Foot Locker Inc. 6.0 DISCRETIONARY 2.52 (HRS) Harris Corp. 18.6 INDUSTRIAL 1.46 (INGR) Ingredion Inc. 9.4 STAPLE 1.83 (IPG) Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (The) 9.8 DISCRETIONARY 3.32 (KMB) Kimberly-Clark Corp. 40.8 STAPLE 3.45 (MO) Altria Group Inc. 125.0 STAPLE 4.03 (NSC) Norfolk Southern Corp. 40.5 INDUSTRIAL 2.02 (OMC) Omnicom Group Inc. 18.1 DISCRETIONARY 3.05 (PAYX) Paychex Inc. 24.0 TECH 2.99 (SYY) Sysco Corp. 31.3 STAPLE 2.40 (TGT) Target Corp. 41.2 DISCRETIONARY 3.28 (UNP) Union Pacific Corp. 104.9 INDUSTRIAL 2.17 (WM) Waste Management Inc. 36.9 INDUSTRIAL 2.00 (WSO) Watsco Inc. 6.1 INDUSTRIAL 2.95

Performance Comparison With Vanguard Large-Cap ETFs And SPY

The performance comparison is shown in the table below with the simulated returns of iM-Capital Strength 20-Stock Universe and those from the two related trading models shown at the top. From the table, it is evident that the iM-Capital Strength 20-Stock Universe outperformed the Vanguard Large-Cap ETFs, as well as SPY.

Following The Universe

Disclaimer

The backtest indicates good returns with drawdowns better than for the broader market, as one would expect from a system investing in Capital Strength type stocks. However, note that all performance results are hypothetical and the result of backtesting over the period 2000 to 2017. No claim is made about future performance.