JF's Core Biotech Buys Edition 1 Volume 3: 2 New Purchases, Plus Thoughts On Portfolio Management And Performance

We are adding two stocks to the model account and now have a total of six holdings (eventually owning up to 20 in total).

For those new to this series, it is a reboot back by popular request where we aid readers with a longer-term focus in building a diversified biotech portfolio.

Welcome to the third edition in our new series, JF's Core Biotech Buys.

Our model account utilizes a full position size of $5,000 and will hold up to 20 stocks.

***New editions will be made available on a weekly or bi-monthly basis (depending on news flow).

***This series seeks to aid readers with a longer-term focus in building a diversified portfolio in the biotech arena via selection of stocks with multi-year upside potential and limited downside. However, the sector itself is still quite volatile, subject to unique risks (i.e. regulatory change, adverse legislation, loss of patent protection, etc.) and bad news regarding key assets (i.e. regulatory downthumb, disappointing data) could result in larger losses than expected.

***Be aware that I don't own positions in most of the stocks discussed here, as I stick mainly to ROTY. However, just as in other articles, I strive to convey how I would approach each investment idea and how I view their prospects.

Current Snapshot of Core Biotech Model Account



Two Sentence Thesis/Case for Limited Downside

1. Array Biopharma (ARRY) - Updated results for binimetinib/encorafenib in BRAF positive colorectal cancer and melanoma exceeded expectations using the gold standard of overall survival. The stock is very attractive as an M&A target, and data to date provides a cushion to the current valuation considering large market opportunities being targeted.

2. Hutchison China Meditech (HCM) - The stock offers investors a strong pipeline of differentiated candidates (up to 15 possible Breakthrough Therapy Designations), China exposure (via its sales team of over 3,200 employees and 1,900 medical professionals), validating partnerships and several upcoming catalysts. Downside appears limited due to having several irons in the fire, low cash burn as a result of its prescription drug commercial services segment offsetting clinical costs and quite a few pivotal readouts lined up over the next couple years.

3. Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) - INGREZZA sales should continue to impress (has a leg up over Teva's Austedo and could do over $2 billion in peak sales), while the market opportunity in Tourette's and opportunity for elagolix appear largely ignored. The stock is also a very attractive M&A target with downside limited by a so far successful INGREZZA launch that appears to be strengthening and a run-up into T-Force GOLD results year end.

4. NovoCure (NVCR) - Optune is a revolutionary therapeutic option with blockbuster potential in GBM alone, the launch is going quite well, cash burn is decreasing, and data in additional indications (such as mesothelioma) could drive additional upside. It is my belief that the current valuation is backed up by the market opportunity in GBM, and for this reason (along with news flow in the medium term), I believe downside to be relatively limited.

5. Seattle Genetics (SGEN) - Management continues to make the right strategic moves, there's a strong institutional base, ADCETRIS should eventually prove to be a blockbuster, and it has a deep pipeline likely to drive future growth. The recent secondary at $52 indicates a near-term bottom, and the inherent value of ADCETRIS, plus important news flow in the medium term (including tucatinib data in metastatic CRC), leads me to believe downside risk is limited.

6. Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) - The $2 billion gene therapy pioneer has over a quarter of its market capitalization in cash, a key ex-US partnership with Novartis (NYSE:NVS) (can leverage its infrastructure plus adds credibility to LUXTURNA prospects), and pipeline of promising assets with several opportunities to create value in 2018. After a post-ASH meltdown of epic proportions, SPK-8011 and other pipeline programs appear to be written-off (perhaps prematurely), the market is in "show me" mode regarding the LUXTURNA launch, and it has a substantial cash position following the ex-US deal (plus priority voucher to monetize).

Performance Versus IBB Since Launch February 5th

+2.64% for Core Biotech Model Account vs. +2.97% for IBB

General Commentary

The Core Biotech model account is slightly underperforming IBB. However, when a reader sent me a private message regarding performance, I reminded him of the difference between ROTY and investing on a multi-year time frame.

With longer-term investing, we are not easily worried by short-term underperformance - we could have a bad month, quarter or even the year should the biotech sector or specific companies I chose experience headwinds or setbacks. We are simply looking for situations that appear to have limited downside while positioning the portfolio for a high probability of outperformance over the next few years.

As for cutting losers, readers are aware that in ROTY, I hate seeing red or stocks that are not behaving as I anticipated. However, for the Core Biotech account, it's possible we'll have a few holdings that are in the red significantly (and that's okay). However, as losses near 25% or more (especially if high volume selling), I do continue to reevaluate each thesis and recent events to make sure there is not something I'm missing. Maybe an asset that I believed would provide a cushion to the stock price is not as valuable as I thought, sales are slowing, or other pipeline candidates are not panning out. Just because you have a multi-year, long-term time frame that is no excuse for closing your eyes after pulling the trigger. Even if rechecking positions just a couple times a month, there is NO auto-pilot.

Updates on Model Account Positions

None at this time. Be aware that NovoCure and Spark Therapeutics have important earnings dates coming up February 22nd and 20th, respectively.

Actions To Take This Week:

The Core Biotech Buys model account is purchasing an initial stake in HCM (half size or around $2,500 worth of shares).

(half size or around $2,500 worth of shares). The Core Biotech Buys model account is purchasing an initial stake in ONCE (half size or around $2,500 worth of shares).

**Again, trades are executed at the closing price on the day the article is published (or Monday's closing price if published on the weekend).

Introducing Our Very Own Catalyst Tracker for Core Biotech Holdings

Below I've included the link that will take you to the new Excel spreadsheet for our own Catalyst Tracker for Core Biotech holdings. Feel free to private message me with any material events you believe should be included.

Catalysts for JF's Core Biotech model account

Final Thoughts

Keep in mind that my objective for readers is to make their own decisions, do their own due diligence and invest according to their particular objectives. Stocks discussed here can be replaced or supplemented with selections readers have found from their own research that have similarly promising prospects and limited downside.

Feel free to ask questions as we strive to have an ego-free atmosphere where readers bounce ideas off each other and contribute their own DD. The goal is to constantly improve our thought processes, challenge each others' investment rationales, and learn from our losers and winners alike. Biotech can be a tricky sector, but by focusing on high-value assets, firms with growing sales/pipelines and valuations that help protect our downside, I'm optimistic that readers should see a growing brokerage account for whatever life goals they have lined up.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on stocks you may already be aware of.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results.

