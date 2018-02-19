Twilio: Salesforce's Next Big Target?

Summary

Salesforce recently disclosed a ~1% ownership stake in Twilio.

The news is partially responsible for the huge rally in Twilio shares, alongside Twilio's earnings victory last week.

A Salesforce acquisition would make a lot of sense for both companies, as Salesforce continues to find ways of uprooting Oracle.

Twilio's new CMO is also a former Salesforce veteran.

Acquisition or no, Twilio's shares, trading at just over 5x forward revenues, are plenty undervalued and have a compelling investment case either as a standalone company or as an acquisition target.