The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) wrapped up its fiscal year 2017 last week with its annual dividend increase and release of Q4 earnings. Shares responded positively to the release which included optimistic guidance for 2018. In addition to the guidance, there were some additional nuggets in the earnings call that answer some questions that investors may have about Coca-Cola. I will review the earnings results, guidance, and additional points of interest from the call. Afterwards, we will determine if shares are a buy given what we now know.

Closing Out The Year On A Positive Note

Coca-Cola's Q4 earnings headline was solid. Earnings per share were in line with analyst estimates at $0.39 per share, while revenues were $140M higher than estimates. Despite revenues falling 20% from last year, this has been expected due to Coca-Cola divesting its failed experiment in the form of lower margin bottling operations. Other notes of the quarter were as follows (via Seeking Alpha):

In all, the quarter was similar to those of the recent past. Coca-Cola consistently picks up 2-4% of top line growth thanks to price increases and mix of products sold. Meanwhile, concentrate sales have remained in a state of flux with sales typically remaining flat (or close to it) from quarter to quarter. This is a continuation of a long standing trend of traditional soda sales continuing to erode while the other aspects of the business (such as non-sparkling) do their best to make up for these losses.

Coca-Cola has gotten creative in its quest to drive growth via its "price/mix" tactics. Not only are prices rising at the retail price tag level, but Coca-Cola is using serving sizes to increase per ounce pricing under the disguise of being health conscious. If you want to enjoy a classic Coke in moderation, you can now purchase a six pack of 7.5 oz cans for $2.99. Meanwhile, the traditional 12 pack of 12 oz cans is $5.49. Consumers are spending "less" by purchasing the smaller package size, but are paying almost twice as much on a per ounce basis. A similar tactic is in place with Coca-Cola's revamped Diet Coke product line, which sells in packs of quantity eight.

Margins continue to shoot higher as expected due to the divesting of its bottling operations. The whole idea was a failure, as increased revenues came at the cost of terrible margins which drastically lowered Coca-Cola's profitability as a whole. For the quarter, margins increased a whopping 530 basis points over last year. These margin improvements are expected to be long lasting, as Coca-Cola once again establishes itself as a cash flow producing, slimmed down, brand rich enterprise. The idea to take on all aspects of production from concept through bottling was a disaster from day one.

Earnings Call Tidbits

In all, there was nothing "shiny and new" about this quarter, merely confirmation that price increases still work, and that divesting its bottling operations will increase margins. I found more value in the contents of the conference call. A few of the tidbits from the call that I view as developments worth following below.

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

Coca-Cola has decided to attack the rising popularity of reduced sugar drinks and sparkling waters by doubling down on its soda brand strength. It has revamped both the Diet Coke product lines, and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar brands with new packaging, and new taste/flavors. So far, management seems pleased with the progress as it has grown revenue by double digits since its 20 market launch in Q3.

...we launched Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in 20 markets, with a clear four-point playbook of a great-tasting reformulated product, evolved marketing, new packaging and upgraded execution. And we saw very positive results with the brand growing revenue double digits, including a meaningful acceleration in Coca-Cola Zero Sugar strength in the U.S. since its launch in Q3."

This will be something to watch and see how this strategy plays out for Coke. Arch rival PepsiCo (NYSE: PEP) is taking the "if you can't beat 'em, join 'em" approach with its own sparkling water offering in Bubly.

Re-franchising of bottling operations

The re-franchising of Coca-Cola's bottling operations is just about wrapped up. Over the course of the year, it has sold off its bottling operations for three of its most important markets. This includes bottling operations for the US market, China, and Japan. These efforts have already give a large boost to margins (as noted earlier in the article), and represent a "new look" to the business. Investors should look for margins to stabilize in this new, higher margin tier.

Tax reform

Tax reform has been a source of excitement for investors, as they have seen a large earnings boost at various companies from the lowered corporate tax rate. Coca-Cola investors should temper expectations, as the tax reform will not have a large immediate net impact on the company.

Companies that are bringing money in from overseas are taking tax charges in order to do so. Coca-Cola is forecasting that its tax charge will be spread out over the next eight fiscal years, which will essentially negate the benefit of the new tax rate over that span. Simply said, it will take eight years for Coca-Cola to realize a full benefit from the lower effective tax rate.

Debt Relief

In the same conversation of tax reform and income from foreign markets, management also mentioned that $7B of this overseas cash will be put towards paying off gross debt.

This is encouraging to hear, as many investors have grown uncomfortable with the company's accumulation of debt over the past decade. I want to see debt stabilize, and then slowly decrease as Coca-Cola begins to realize this slimmer, higher profit business model.

Earnings guidance - with a caveat

One of the factors sending shares higher after earnings was the pronounced expectation that the company will grow earnings at 8-10% in 2018. A key disclaimer put into this was that the earnings guidance assumed a "benign currency environment".

Coca-Cola generates the majority of its revenues in foreign markets, so any event that includes the strengthening of the USD will cause an earnings headwind for Coca-Cola. I typically don't penalize companies for currency exchange (see my bullish articles on Philip Morris), however Coca-Cola has had some serious growth struggles in recent years. I feel that them tossing this in there on an 8-10% growth projection is a potential back door excuse should the business underperform in the future. Should Coca-Cola grow the business at the low end of guidance, and face a strong dollar, investors could be looking at meager 5-6% reported earnings growth - and still be in the realm of guidance because of the "fine print" related to currency exchange.

My Take On The Business

The best way I can think of to describe Coca-Cola's business performance would be "solid, but unspectacular". Maybe this is the new norm for Coca-Cola? Is this just another term for "mediocre"? The business is large enough, where the "needle" is hard to move in a meaningful way.

Revenues are still projected to grow at around 4%, but that is mostly driven by pricing rather than true volume growth. How long can management play that game, and arrive at that number? If Coca-Cola possessed a clean balance sheet, I would be much more forgiving - but debt has exploded over the past decade. Rates are rising, and that debt will only become more expensive to hold onto. I don't see Coca-Cola having a lot of room left for "financial engineering".

The ultimate fix for Coca-Cola's woes is to simply move volumes higher. Unfortunately, that is not part of management's forecast for 2018. The area between the rock and the hard place that Coca-Cola currently sits, is that 2018 cash flows are projected at $8.5B. The dividend is projected to eat up $6.7B of that (a hefty payout of 79%) with another $1B in share buybacks. That leaves a meager $800M left over for a balance sheet that currently holds more than $45B in gross debt. The dividend has already been scaled back some to help prolong this closing gap between dividend expenditures and the cash available to pay it, but it is a huge problem that will need to be addressed.

The dividend will NOT be cut. Coca-Cola will find a way to get it done. Warren Buffett backs the stock, the company has a strong credit rating, and management is well aware of how important the "aristocrat status" is to shareholders. The fallout from all of this, could be that a combination of shares trading at a premium valuation, and minimal growth choking the dividend to a growth rate that moves closer and closer to that of a telecom - will lead to prolonged underperformance for investors.

Valuation

At $45 per share, Coca-Cola is trading at about 22X projected 2018 earnings. This actually isn't too far past historical valuations for Coca-Cola stock. Historical averages are about 21X earnings, and the current yield of 3.29% is well above the average yield of 2.86%.

Another way of looking at valuation is to look at a stock's yield on cash flows. Because cash flows ultimately pay the dividend and fund buybacks, I like to make sure that I am getting a healthy cash flow in return on my investment. The diminished cash flows from the re-franchising of bottling operations distorts this number. If we use projected 2018 cash flows of $8.5B, we are actually yielding closer to 4.4%.

This is actually an indicator that Coca-Cola is reasonably valued at the current price of shares, if you take into account that the market has always placed a strong premium on shares. Even during the financial crisis, yield on cash flow only got up to 6%.

Conclusion

Because shares are "reasonably" priced, should investors be buying? That depends on each individual investor. What I can do, is forecast what investors should probably expect from their investment, and they can decide whether that is appropriate or not.

Coca-Cola is very frustrating to me because I am such a fan of the company, yet see some red flags that I don't want to discount simply because we are talking about Coca-Cola. The balance sheet has too much debt for my liking, and the dividend growth is slowing down. The biggest issue is that I don't see a clear path to Coca-Cola growing out of these problems. Volumes need to improve in meaningful way to accomplish this, and thus far that doesn't look probable. Traditional sparkling products are still a huge portion of the business, and is not easily offset by emerging products.

Despite all of this, the company is of such high quality that it can still provide decent returns to investors. Earnings are likely to grow at a pretty safe clip of 6-8% over the long term. Currency issues will remain, and I am still a little cautious about management's guidance. With a dividend yielding a little more than 3%, total returns could likely average in the 9-11% range over the long term. In other words, it will perform in line with historical market returns. It just frustrates me, because I think Coca-Cola could do more.

This is why its disappointing that Coca-Cola has painted itself into a financial corner. Had Coca-Cola kept its balance sheet clean, the company could take on a strategic bolt-on type acquisition to fuel growth. Instead, the company is now left pumping most of its cash flows out the door as dividends, and must wrestle a heavy balance sheet in the process. Perhaps the newly revamped Diet Coke and Zero Sugar brands will take off? Organic growth looks like the only way out of this mess. Time will tell.