Background

After much more than a century of a logo showing a deer landing from its jump, Deere (NYSE:DE) changed its logo in 2000 to reflect its traditional colors, green and yellow, and showing the leaping deer actually taking off, with power:

That upward thrust, reflecting an aggressive management, is something I picked up on in buying last year's clean breakout above $110 in a May article. The title and the three introductory summary bullet points were:

Nothing Runs Up Like Deere: Buying On The Good News DE, the iconic farm and construction manufacturer, had a great Q2 for EPS, and guided way up for sales going forward. While the tax rate for the year was estimated down a point, basically we are looking at a volume-led and margin expansion-led EPS upturn. A brief review of DE's history, Q1 and its trading patterns is used to support my optimistic view on this venerable name.

At that point, nine months ago, DE was around $122. It closed Friday at $169.44, a total return of about 40%. This is more than double the 15% total return from the S&P 500 (SPY). DE's recent momentum may appear less toppy, though, when put in a 10-year context:

DE data by YCharts

DE has matched SPY over the past 10 years even after doubling in this recent surge. This price action is consistent with DE's long trading history.

Over that very long term, DE has done very well in providing alpha in a tough, low-margined set of Old Economy businesses. As an example, the S&P 500 (SPY) ETF was formed in January 1993. In those 25 years, SPY has gone from $44 at the beginning of February 1993 to a current $273. That's a CAGR of 7.57%.

In the same period, DE has risen, adjusted for its two splits, from $7.73 to Friday's closing price of $169.44. That's a 13.14% CAGR. DE has paid dividends continuously with no dividend cut even in the Great Recession or the 2001 recession period.

Very long term, Yahoo! Finance shows DE with a split-adjusted price of $2.46 in 1972 and a CAGR in price of 9.5% from then to now. Given how tough the '70s were after 1972 for stocks, and how tough the '80s were for DE's major industry, farm equipment, I view this very long-term record as impressive. In comparison, the DJIA (DIA) has a price-only CAGR around 7.5% since 1972.

Putting it another way, the DJIA is up about 26X in 46 years and DE is up about 69X (DE is not a Dow 30 member, but its large size and industrial orientation makes the Dow a reasonable comparator over this time frame).

The point of all this is that based on current trends at DE and how DE is reshaping its priorities, I'm comfortable that this strong performance is worth more than a few dollars on a bet that past will be prologue. Some churning at this high level can be expected, and all sharp moves up make a stock more subject to air pockets, but as the rest of the article shows, DE's current business strengths and long-term strengths in core global industries strike me as winnowing it into an elite group of best-in-breed, "never sell" sort of stocks.

DE's ag dominance, the good-looking Wirtgen acquisition, increased spending on new agricultural technologies, and a shareholder-friendly management that looks as if it's low-balling how good business conditions are becoming difficult to ignore.

First, a few very brief comments on Q1.

DE sort of beats in Q1, definitely raises

Adjusted for tax reform items, DE reported an EPS beat to expectations of about a dime, coming in at $1.31 (the link is to the most comprehensive version of the press release). This "beat" sent the stock up to near $170 in pre-market trading. Then traders realized that manufacturing sales in fact came in light to expectations. The stock then dropped sharply to below $166. The conference call then began, and soon DE stated that the sales miss was only due to temporary component shortages and logistical transportation issues. DE is confident that the problems will largely be resolved this quarter and fully by Q3. The delays affected both its major divisions. The stock then surged as the strength of the business cycle hit home. The likelihood that matters would unfold this way is probably the key point I have been making in keeping the faith in DE the past nine months.

Q1 comparisons with last year have a variety of moving parts that go beyond tax reform. DE summarizes these in its slide show on pp. 12 and 19-21.

In any case, Q1 is history, and what is going to move the stock happens tomorrow, and the next tomorrow.

That leads to the more important corporate guidance and management's comments on the pace of business.

Spotting the sweetness: business may be accelerating upwards

Almost everything that came out of the prepared remarks and comments in the Q&A shouts that happy days are here again. After-tax profits were guided up by almost 10% from only three months ago. Not including the new, lower Federal tax rate in order to make this comparison cleaner, but setting aside other one-time effects from tax reform that were noted in Q1, DE's 2018 profit projection was raised about 10% from $2.6 B as of the year-end conference call just three months ago to $2.85 B.

After adjusting for DE's projected FY tax rate of 26% (midpoint of a range, that leads, $3.0 B looks more like the real-world current profits forecast for FY 2018).

With a diluted share count of 323 MM, DE's market cap is about $54 B. So that puts DE around 18X forward EPS for the FY ending this coming October. If you want to roll out to the forward 12-month EPS, to be directly comparable to a one-year note, the forward P/E is likely a little below 18X, meaning it is getting close to a 6% earnings yield. Since DE may not be at mid-cycle earnings yet (time will tell), I see this as attractive given DE's history and evolution as a more profitable company growing largely organically, plus focused, bolt-on acquisitions

Is current guidance realistic? Perhaps not.

It may be too low. I glean this from the tone of the conference call. Here are some quotes from DE execs:

"When you think about construction and forestry [DE's smaller but significant division], I mean, obviously, the underlying conditions continue to be very strong... So, very strong order book and order bank, and very strong end market demand for these products."

[Re the sales "miss" due to supply issues]: "end market demand is actually growing on us, not the other way around."

"As you think about the Combine Early Order Program, it did come in strong, so up double-digits, and that was on the back of what we saw, up double-digits on our spring seasonal products. So I think, continued strength there." ... "And then our large tractor order book... we've got quite a bit of strength there that we're seeing..."

[Analyst question]: "...do you have anything assumed to be declining, like either on the smaller or medium duty side?" [DE answer]: "No."

"if you take large Ag on a worldwide basis, we are still well below what we would say mid-cycle. If you take just large Ag in North America, and it's close to the trough that we talk about." [Ed.: Meaning, lots of upside potential]

I think that all this gives the sense that it's all systems go.

Now, there are two other points to make. First, for the rest of the year, David Raso, clearly a sharp observer, forced management to admit that it probably was sandbagging guidance. This is a little subtle. Here are the relevant parts of his questioning and the response from DE:

(Raso): Just trying to reconcile, now we have the margin guide for the segments, you're basically implying your segment operating profit is up about $1.1 billion year-over-year but you're implying your net income is only up $700 million. So I'm trying to reconcile that gap, right? Maybe $100 million is from higher interest expense, but that's still about $1 billion on EBIT but only $700 million on net income. Even if you tax effect it, we're still off here by a couple hundred million dollars, $0.60, $0.70 of earnings on the implied EPS. So can you reconcile that gap? (DE exec): [Evasive response] (Raso again): ...I mean, you're not reflecting that in the segment guide. I mean, basically it looks like you're putting about 50 bps of cushion in your net income number of margin that you're not putting in the segment margin, right? (DE exec): David, I'd say that's fair.

Wow. That analyst could have been a prosecuting attorney.

He appears to have gotten DE to admit that it guided light by at least $0.60 per share for the year.

This is consistent with all the strength the company mentioned throughout its prepared remarks and the Q&A.

This sort of stuff tends to keep me long a stock with a surging chart.

Now, some comments on Wirtgen.

Wirtgen helps to transform DE

Wirtgen is a mid-sized German supplier of highway equipment with a global focus. It was family-owned with its staff continuing on; I liked the deal from the start. When DE announced the deal last June, in addition to the press release linked to above, it held a conference call for investors and issued a 22-slide PowerPoint presentation. Slide 5 presents the strategic rationale for the deal. The first point emphasized that road construction was growing faster and was less cyclical than the general construction industry. The deal was proposed to take the C&F part of DE from 21% to 30% of the net sales base of the company, the rest being comprised of ag and turf. The acquisition was completed on or about December 1.

DE mentioned Wirtgen's backlog as seeing strong growth, with good margins. DE now expects there to be sales synergies as well as the expected cost savings, as per some examples mentioned in the call by DE (lightly edited for clarity):

Now, we're getting even more excited about some of the opportunities on the sales side, given Wirtgen organization's pulling some of these synergies now. In Mexico City, for example, Wirtgen had a dealer and that's now possibly going to be our C&F [construction and forestry] dealer, too. In West Virginia, where Wirtgen actually had a gap in their territory, we have a very strong dealer. That dealer is going to take on the Wirtgen contract as well. So the sales side is seeing some more momentum... And the technology side is another one... the engineers in the working site feel... very good potential, and they're pulling some of those type of synergies.

I think that Wirtgen will help DE from a sales and profit standpoint, and in technology given its top-tier status. As a stockholder, I like it because building roads is usually steady work. This can diminish DE's cyclicality and lead to higher average P/Es. I also have to think that after integrating Wirtgen into its US and global operations, DE will look to continue to grow with bolt-on deals that are also expected to be accretive to GAAP earnings. (DE's focus on GAAP differentiates it from many acquirers, who often tout a deal as penciling in on non-GAAP metrics).

Summary, and thoughts on price-valuation metrics

DE appears to be in the very sweet part of its business cycle. No important parts of the business are peaking, and the critically important large ag equipment part of the business is only beginning to rise from severely depressed levels in North America.

And, Wirtgen, perhaps followed by a bolt-on acquisition, could prove to be a very savvy addition to the DE investment case.

This may allow even more alpha in the months and year ahead.

This evolving story fits with the scenario I first proposed last spring, which posited about a $210 price target. This was based on technical analysis of DE's several prior surges, which often represented triples from a base. For example, before surging to the $90+ range in the 2007-8 period, DE based around $30. This time, it took eight years to escape the $90-100 top, and I identified the more recent multi-year base as $70-80. To be conservative, I suggested and continue to suggest a 3X move from $70 as consistent with history. Higher targets are easily available simply by using a $75 base and tripling that to get to $225.

Now, long term, I'm a permanent holder of DE. The company is spending more on precision ag, which promises to use modern sensors and computing power to provide higher yields while utilizing water, fertilizer and other resources more efficiently. So, I think it can press its dominance.

Thus I like DE for the short term, say up to one year or into all of 2018; and also the very long term.

The intermediate term is chancier in my view, say beyond a potential 2018 top and before the next up-cycle arrives (This assumes continued cyclicality of the dominant ag business). DE's stock has tended to get exuberant after a long run and then consolidate at lower levels. We shall just have to see about that, but tax-exempt accounts holding DE may have some fun trading it.

Fundamentals can allow for the upside. DE has not surpassed the $35 B revenue record set back in FY 2013. From that point, when it showed EPS of $9.08, it has lowered shares outstanding by 14%. My target is above consensus, for more like a $40 B revenue cyclical peak and a higher EPS peak than the $11.70 consensus that ETrade (ETFC) is showing for FY 2020, when it projects peak EPS. I am guessing more like $14-15 for peak EPS for this cycle, given fewer shares outstanding. If that happens, which obviously is just one bull's current guess, only time would then tell what multiple traders would put on DE during a period of peak enthusiasm.

Long term, the hope for DE shareholders is that the company and therefore the stock become less cyclical than before, so that its relative mid-cycle P/E is higher than ever. Given its impressive result of remaining solidly profitable throughout the Great Recession and then the choppy years after, which dragged Caterpillar (CAT) into a year of losses, I'm hopeful that this Deere is in the midst of a strong leap upward that can go on and on more or less forever.

No guarantees! All stocks have risks, and that includes DE at its elevated $169 price. Please make your own mind up here and consider reading the company's risk factor disclosures in its 10-K before investing.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.