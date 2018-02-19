Investment Thesis

I had previously written a cautious article on Dillard's (NYSE:DDS), but recent data from a few retailers have made me reverse my opinion and become quite bullish on the company. While there is still no imminent catalyst on the table for its share price to significantly appreciate, nevertheless, management continues to play its cards well.

Shorts

The one thing which has truly piqued my interest about Dillard's, is that it presently has the highest number of shorts (as a percentage of float) on the NASDAQ (60%). Which is truly nonsensical (and quite exciting). The shorts thesis of Dillard's is weak at best; in fact, the only downside to Dillard's is that it has struggled to increase its revenue over time. However, when 60% of the float is sold short, and management does indeed continue to buy back its shares, this significantly weakens the short thesis.

The Short Thesis

Any time you buy a share in the stock market, someone is selling you that share. Since this is a zero sum game, this means that one person is making the correct decision and one person is making the wrong decision. We could make this slightly more complicated by including the different time horizons of the individual investors, etc. However, for us to be reasonably good investors, it is important to ultimately understand both sides of the equation, which means understanding why someone could possibly be short Dillard's. And there is plenty, in my opinion, not to like. However, at $2 billion market cap, all these arguments weaken significantly. But let's pick out two arguments.

Firstly, that Dillard's is a retailer. Like many retailers it is struggling to adapt to the way consumers shop. Now, this argument works if we were asked to pay a premium for Dillard's, but we are not. In fact, that part of the story is so wildly known by all that it has ceased to be true. In fact, we know that retailers' sales actually fell 0.3% in January versus an expected rise of 0.2%. However, this type of crow's view does not play well for going short Dillard's, because it is a significantly different type of business, since it owns outright 245 out of 293 stores in which it operates. So, as readers will undoubtedly already know, this means that Dillard's running costs allocated to operating leases are a fraction of what competitors would have. Furthermore, Dillard's has no off-balance sheet items, so its financial position is quite clean.

Secondly, part of the short thesis would be that revenue is consistently falling, while its running costs (such as wages, etc.) are increasing. This is causing Dillard's to suffer from negative operating leverage. Which is valid to a great extent, but not fully valid. And here is why: because Dillard's still manages to generate significant amounts of free cash flow.

Valuation

Admittedly, Dillard's free cash flow generating abilities are struggling to some to find stability. What historically would have been a normalized free cash flow amount of roughly $385 million, over time seems to be point closer to $300 million going forward than $400 million. Thus, for the sake of the argument, let's take the $300 million in free cash flow which Dillard's generates. Excluding any consideration for its real estate (which I'll come to soon), Dillard's trades for less than 7X FCF, which is such a bargain, particularly given the fact that Dillard's keeps repurchasing its shares and being a great capital allocator.

At the end of Q3 2017, Dillard's had 28.7 million shares outstanding. So we know that the family owns roughly 15.9% of Dillard's (as well as 13.9% via the W.D. Company). We also know that while Einhorn is out of the stock (for reporting purposes), Newport Trust as well as some passive funds together own roughly 56% of the stock. So this implies that any news either positive or negative and the stock will be very volatile during earnings. Now, given that the stock trades so cheaply, a lot of bad news is already being priced in. So, if the news coming out of Dillard's is bad, there would be a selloff, but it would recover over the coming few weeks. If the news is indeed good, the stock would increase rapidly as shorts would be forced to cover their positions.

Lastly, as I already alluded to in my previous article, it is highly likely that Dillard's real estate is worth very close to its trading market cap. If Dillard's operations were to materially weaken, the Dillard family could embark on a sale and lease back operation to free up some cash and return to its shareholders (given that they too are large shareholders) via a special dividend or some other accelerated shareholder return program.

Takeaway

I had previously been cautious of Dillard's potential as a rewarding investment. I have now made an about turn. Given that Mastercard’s data shows that retail sales were up 4.9% during the holiday season, even if indeed the data for January was slightly lackluster, there is just too much negativity being priced into Dillard's. In a bullish market, with very few opportunities left for contrarian deep value investors, Dillard's trading at less than 7X FCF is an anomaly which I suspect will be corrected over the coming months.

Note: The only favor I ask is that you click the "Follow" button so I can grow my Seeking Alpha friendships and our Deep Value network.

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.