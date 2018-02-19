Expedia: Investors Focused On 2018 Are Ignoring Bright Long-Term Outlook
by: Chad Brand
Summary
Profit growth is projected to slow to 6-11% in 2018 due to sales and marketing investments.
Free cash flow also depressed due to buildout of huge new corporate headquarters in Seattle.
Recent sell-off is a gift for long-term investors.
Shares of leading online travel agent Expedia (EXPE) have been taking a beating in recent months after the company surprised investors with its 2018 spending plans. With a string of acquisitions behind them,