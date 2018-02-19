Sometimes opportunities are presented to you on a silver platter. On Friday, Feb. 16, Dominion Midstream units (DM) were offered to investors in such a manner. I took advantage of this unusual opportunity by adding to my already largest equity position.

Dominion Midstream is the MLP spinout from Dominion Energy (D) and holds several interesting assets, offering a fascinating growth platform. Of most interest is the soon-to-be-operational Cove Point LNG export terminal. I wrote an article on DM last July titled: “4.1% Yield and 20% Income Growth. Is This Correct?” Not to duplicate the information in that article, but this one could have been called “4.8% Yield and 20% Income Growth. Is This Correct, Part II”.

As a quick recap, Dominion Midstream owns gas infrastructure in and around the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast dropped down from its parent, Dominion Energy and assets acquired with D’s purchase last year of Questar. In addition, DM has purchased interests in third-party pipelines, such as a 26% ownership of the Iroquois Gas Transmission System pipeline acquired from National Grid (NGG) in August 2015. The Iroquois is a 416-mile gas pipeline extending from the Canadian/US border through NY and Connecticut. In payment, DM issued 6.8 million units to NGG, valued at the time at about $286 million. National Grid owned approximately 10% of DM outstanding shares.

It was reported last Friday that National Grid sold its interest in DM. Over the past few months, NGG has been readjusting its assets away from natural gas, such as its recent divestiture of some UK gas assets. Disposal of DM units for cash would seem like a logical step in the redeployment of gas assets and follows the early 2017 disposal of a portion of NGG’s UK natural gas business to a group of investors led by Macquarie Group, an Australian investment bank, for almost $19 billion. The purchase was also funded by China Investment Corporation and Qatar Investment Authority. One of my subscribers described NGG’s move as the firm’s “getting out of the gas biz to focus on electrons.”

NGG’s reported sales price through Deutsche Bank’s reoffering of the 6.8 million units was in the range of $25.55 to $26.10.

Overall, the decision by NGG to exit its DM investment doesn’t bother me, nor does it effect how I view Dominion Midstream, and its importance to my portfolio.

Reviewing the 12-month chart from finziv.com below doesn’t compare with the beauty of, say a Mona Lisa, and some could rightly claim it looks downright ugly.

Source: finziv.com

Even a 3-yr comparison of DM with the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) doesn’t look much better, with both down around 38%.

Source: stockcharts.com

So, with an ugly chart and the exit of a 10% holder, why would I put even more hard-earned capital at risk?

First off, it’s the income. The recent distribution is $1.27 annualized, creating a current 4.9% yield, and the yield is even higher than when I last offered a DM commentary. While some of the higher yield is from a bump in distributions, share prices are also $1 a share lower than they were last July. Adding to this nice yield is an anticipated dividend growth rate of 20% until at least the end of 2020. While some may dispute the concept, by the end of 2020, I should be realizing a $2.20 annual distribution, creating an 8.4% yield on today’s cost. This represents a 72% increase in my annual income over the next 36 months.

Second, management has laid out a very detailed plan for continued growth. As shown from D’s investor presentation, below is a schedule of anticipated asset dropdowns from the parent to DM.

In 2017, D sold to DM natural gas transmission and storage assets in Colorado, Utah and Wyoming acquired with the acquisition of Questar. In 2018 and upon commercially producing product, D anticipates converting DM’s current preferred equity position in the Cove Point LNG export terminal into facility ownership. In mid-2020 and beyond, D expects to drop down its Atlantic Coast pipeline still under construction and its Blue Racer network of assets. The Atlantic Coast Pipeline is a proposed 42-inch natural gas pipeline that would run about 600 miles between West Virginia and eastern North Carolina, and more information is found here. The Blue Racer network consists of 510 miles of gathering pipelines, transportation pipelines, and gas processing facilities in the Utica and adjacent Marcellus fields, and more information can be found here. These dropdowns will support management’s goal of 20% distribution growth

From the same presentation is the following ½ slide. It pictorially outlines the seven asset groups investors can expect DM to eventually own as dropdowns from its parent.

Needless to say, the above list represents interesting assets in the northeast and mid-continent.

Thirdly, Cove Point should be online and producing by April of this year. As reported late last month by Marcellus Drilling News, it seems there is a slight delay in commercial operation due to the installation of an upgraded flare-off system as a safety precaution. While the natural gas liquefied at Cove Point may be sourced from a wide variety of areas, it will be a premier facility in terms of direct access to the Marcellus and Utica shale plays, two of the most prolific natural gas basins in North America. The facility is designed to process an average of 750 million cubic feet per day of feed gas. Dominion Energy has fully subscribed the marketed capacity of the facility with signed 20-year terminal service agreements. Pacific Summit Energy, LLC, a U.S. affiliate of Japanese trading company Sumitomo Corporation, and GAIL Global USA LNG LLC, a U.S. affiliate of GAIL (India) Ltd., have each contracted for half of the marketed capacity on a take-or-pay contract basis.

Cove Point is one of the early entrants in the US LNG export market. While there may be some concerns with new global LNG capacity coming on stream over the next few years, as one of a few US firms with current export capacity, DM should gain more investor attention as ships start sailing down Chesapeake Bay full of US natural gas bound for export.

Lastly, I believe in Dominion Energy and Dominion Midstream management to continue generating adequate shareholder returns. The projects laid out to be dropped down to DM will support the goal of 20% annual distribution growth until at least the end of 2020. In addition, DM could add to their asset base by buying third-party pipelines where it is attractive. Overall, I like how Dominion Midstream is positioned for the next 3 to 4 years, after which time my crystal ball gets pretty cloudy for all stock investments.

At its current price, distribution yield, and income potential, I would humbly suggest DM’s future total investor returns are being served on a silver platter.

Like all investments, Dominion Midstream has a bit of a downside for some investors in the form of K-1s and IDRs. As a MLP, DM offers tax-advantaged distributions which could be attractive to some investors, but with the added work of filing a K-1 at tax time. Personally, as my equity income portfolio includes 9 MLPs, filing K-1s has not been an issue. DM pays its General Partner, Dominion Energy, an incentive distribution right, IDR, at the highest split of 50-50. While not a big fan of IDRs and it is a consideration on MLP choices, I personally offset this by also owning a position in the General Partner, D.

Not only is On a Silver Platter a 1990 Donald Duck comic by Don Rosa, it is also a phrase indicating the receipt of an item of value without putting much effort into its acquisition. The phrase is usually associated with a rich, usually opulent, heir who did nothing to deserve their fortune, such as one who employs a butler bringing tea and crumpets on the inevitable silver platter. In the matter of the first picture in this article, serving mint julips on a silver platter is a most Southern tradition, and one, unfortunately, my lovely bride of 45 years does not subscribe to.

Authors’ Note: Please review standard disclosures on my Profile page.