Denbury Resources: A Race Against Time
by: Long Player
Summary
Projected cash flow is nowhere near what Mr. Market hoped.
Similarly, production growth will not help the financial situation much either.
More debt swaps appear to be in the future to further dilute equity holders.
Lease operating expenses are sky-high for the industry.
Interest, general, and administrative costs are a serious competitive disadvantage.
The bull case for Denbury Resources (DNR) was that higher oil and gas prices would bail out the company. Now that those prices have arrived, the company still appears to be taking on