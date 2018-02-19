iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF - But Why?
About: iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF), Includes: CPXIX, FPEAX, NPSAX, PPSAX
by: Maks F. S.
Summary
Discussion of the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF, the largest preferred securities focused exchange traded fund.
Quick look at the performance since inception and in relation to its peers.
Discussion of the fund and whether it makes sense for your portfolio.
There is no question that the introduction and propagation of exchange traded products have made it extremely easy for investors to be able to access some of the more hard-to-reach markets like the various emerging