REITs

Bi-Lo Readies Bankruptcy Filing: The End Is Near For Wheeler

|
About: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (WHLR)
by: Old Time REITster
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Old Time REITster
Long/short equity, contrarian, REITs, micro-cap
Summary

Bloomberg is reporting that Bi-Lo is preparing a bankruptcy filing.

200 Bi-Lo stores to be closed.

Lone Star and Bi-Lo are refusing to comment on the story.

Bi-Lo base rents represent 2/3 of Wheeler's trailing 12-month FFO.

In the days after David Kelly took over for ousted CEO, Jon Wheeler, at Wheeler REIT (WHLR), he issued an optimistic press release, which stated:

“We have found through a comprehensive review that