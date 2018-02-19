Bi-Lo Readies Bankruptcy Filing: The End Is Near For Wheeler
About: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (WHLR)
Bloomberg is reporting that Bi-Lo is preparing a bankruptcy filing.
200 Bi-Lo stores to be closed.
Lone Star and Bi-Lo are refusing to comment on the story.
Bi-Lo base rents represent 2/3 of Wheeler's trailing 12-month FFO.
In the days after David Kelly took over for ousted CEO, Jon Wheeler, at Wheeler REIT (WHLR), he issued an optimistic press release, which stated:
“We have found through a comprehensive review that