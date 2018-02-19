Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) has continued to amaze me. Around the time of the IPO back in the summer of 2014, I looked at the prospects for the shares, but decided that levels around $55 on the opening day left shares too risky for me.

Trading at 9 times sales, although sales were growing quickly, left me cautious, although the real reasons for caution were the competitive environment and, even more so, the risk of litigation in which the company has been involved.

Initially, my reservations looked reasonable. After all, shares were trading at similar levels in the summer of 2016, as investors have seen no returns over this period of two years. Unfortunately, I have not kept up with the growth development of Arista ever since, as valuation multiple compression, thanks to growth in 2015 and 2016, made that $55 was a great entry point in 2016 (with the benefit of hindsight). Continued advancements made that shares hit a high of +$300 in recent weeks.

While a pullback to $250 looks meaningful, shares have still five-folded in about two years' time, as the setback provides a great time to review the situation.

A Quick Recap

Arista is all about its EOS offering, which supports virtualisation and cloud solutions from most major players. The benefits of the cloud over traditional networks are well documented, as Arista's EOS solution addresses the scale of data which needs to be put on the cloud. The solutions are very much in demand with data centers and large customers which have their own dedicated centers.

The growth trajectory over the past few years has been nothing short of amazing. Arista reported revenues of $361.2 million in 2013, the last year before the company went public. Revenues were up 62% in 2014 and rose another 43% to $837.6 million in 2015.

Earnings were on the increase as well, although operating margins equal to 18% of sales in 2015 were actually similar in terms of percentages compared to 2013. The company reported earnings of $120 million in 2015, or $1.67 per diluted share. Including $645 million in net cash, the company operated with $9 per share net in cash.

As shares were trading in the low $70s in early 2016, that implied that operating assets were trading around $60, for a 35 times trailing earnings multiple. That looked a lot more reasonable than the valuations at the time of the IPO, certainly as sales growth still came in at 40% per year.

The company grew sales by 35% in 2016 to $1.13 billion, while it managed to grow operating margins to +21%. The +50% increase in net earnings attracted a lot of investors, as shares had risen to the $100 mark by the end of 2016.

2017, A Momentum year

Last year was a crazy one for Arista, most noteworthy in its valuation. First-quarter revenues were up 38%. Growth accelerated to 50% in the second quarter, 51% in the third quarter and remained very steady at 43% in the final quarter.

These results are astonishing, as growth is only accelerating on a percentage base, while the company already surpassed the billion mark in revenue in 2016. Full-year sales were up 46% to $1.65 billion, yet the real impressive performance was seen in the margins, as operating profits nearly doubled in absolute terms and rose to more than 28% of sales.

The company earned $5.35 per share, which is more than double the earnings reported in 2016, as the net cash position of $1.5 billion comes in at nearly $20 per share as well. These achievements made that shares rose from $100 at the start of 2017 to $235 by the end of the year. After backing out net cash, earning multiples have risen from the mid-30s to 40 times earnings, following a doubling of earnings in 2017 and acceleration of growth.

Very strong momentum pushed shares up to a high of $311 per share just ahead of the fourth-quarter earnings release, and despite a 19% pullback in response to the earnings report to $250 per share, these shares are still trading with gains of 6% so far this year.

Outlook Changing?

Alongside the fourth-quarter release, Arista provided its first-quarter outlook for 2018, as it traditionally only looks forward one quarter at a time. Revenues are seen between $450 million and $468 million, with non-GAAP margins at around 32%.

Based on the midpoint of the revenue guidance, sales growth is at 37% in the first quarter, marking a slightly lower pace of growth than investors had gotten used to in 2017. It should be said that actual revenues have recently come in far ahead of the initial guidance provided, although the degree by which Arista has beaten its own guidance has come down a bit. In the fourth quarter, the company beat its own midpoint by $11 million, as a similar result would imply growth rates of 40% in Q1 of 2018 on an annual basis.

Building An Impressive Track Record

What is clear is that Arista has built up a very impressive track record in a short period of time after it has gone public, by combining very steady and impressive revenue growth with real margin expansion. While the latest 20% pullback looks appealing, it has come in reaction to a great momentum run, as shares are still up for 2018 and have still more than doubled compared to this time last year.

If we assume a more modest 25% earnings growth in 2018, driven by 25% sales growth and flattish margins (as the growth rates have recently been indicated by management), earnings might come in around $6.70 per share, as cash holdings could easily grow to $25-30 by the end of the year. The improved earnings potential, growing cash holdings and correction makes that multiples are coming down rapidly.

Given the track record and still-impressive current growth rates, I would be happy to buy around a 25 times forward multiple, translating at $168 per share. Including cash holdings, that would make me a buyer at levels just below the $200 mark, as I would be looking to start initiating a small position at those levels, given the company has certainly pushed out the doubts which I had at the time of the IPO.

After all, Arista has grown sales by >40% for years in a row now, taking huge market share from Cisco in the high-speed data center switching market. As insiders continue to hold large stakes in the business, the company gains market share by undercutting Cisco, and its target markets continue to grow at a nice clip, I am happy to pick up a few shares below the $200 mark.