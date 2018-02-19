This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry.

Executive summary

Integrated Oil/Gas looks undervalued relative to historical averages in 3 valuation factors. It is close below its historical average in profitability measured by the median ROE. Other industries in Energy and Materials are significantly overvalued. Data are mixed for some industries. In Energy Equipment, P/S and P/FCF are good, whereas P/E and ROE are extremely bad. In Paper/Wood, P/FCF and ROE are good, whereas P/E and P/S are bad. In Packaging, all valuation metrics are bad, but profitability looks far above the historical average. Metals/Mining is fairly priced regarding P/S, other metrics are bad. Construction Materials is below the baseline for all metrics.

Since last month:

P/E has improved in all industries of the 2 sectors except a deterioration in Paper/Wood.

P/S is stable in Paper/Wood and has improved in all other industries.

P/FCF has improved in Integrated Oil/Gas and Chemicals, and deteriorated in Energy Equipment/Services, Construction Materials and Packaging.

ROE has improved in Energy, Construction Materials, Packaging and Paper/Wood.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) and the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB) have lagged the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by respectively about 9% and 2%.

The five S&P 500 stocks in Energy and Materials with the best momentum in 1 month are Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC), Ball Corp. (BLL), CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF), Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN), Monsanto Co. (MON).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. The 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity are kept in the final selection. Quantitative Risk & Value members have every month an early access to the cheap stock lists in all sectors before they are published in free-access articles. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) OILGASFUEL AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX) CHEM Eastman Chemical Co. CHEM LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) CHEM Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) CHEM Stepan Co. (SCL) CHEM Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) METAL Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) METAL Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) METAL Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) PACKAGING

Detail of Valuation and Quality indicators in Energy and Materials on 2/18/2018

I take 4 aggregate industry factors: Price/Earnings (P/E), Price to sales (P/S), Price to free cash flow (P/FCF) and Return on Equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above (“D-xxx”).

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Energy Equip./Sces 47.86 24.2 -97.77% 1.36 1.73 21.39% 29.09 35.34 17.69% -13.42 7.34 -20.76 Intergrated Oil/Gas 18.08 18.53 2.43% 2.34 3.35 30.15% 22.93 29.03 21.01% 1.61 4.47 -2.86 Chemicals 25.03 18.48 -35.44% 1.72 1.21 -42.15% 33.78 25.37 -33.15% 8.79 6.74 2.05 Construction Materials 26.75 21.44 -24.77% 1.93 1.16 -66.38% 46.38 40.5 -14.52% 0.29 5.77 -5.48 Packaging 24.54 17.96 -36.64% 1.17 0.61 -91.80% 31.18 20.09 -55.20% 20.69 8.34 12.35 Metals/Mining 29.13 19.83 -46.90% 2.69 2.65 -1.51% 31.01 25.53 -21.46% -9.53 -8.6 -0.93 Paper/Wood 32.14 21.27 -51.10% 1.24 0.72 -72.22% 17.98 22.81 21.17% 9.04 4.99 4.05

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios, lower is better; for ROE, higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/Earnings relative to historical average:

Price/Sales relative to historical average:

Price/Free Cash Flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLB and XLE with SPY in 1 month.

