Lehi's Long Shadow - Micron And The DRAM Industry Confront The Nvdimm

by: William Tidwell
The drivers of a strong DRAM business for the balance of the decade are discussed.

The potential impact of the recent Lehi expansion is quite significant.

The Non-Volatile Memory DIMM (NVDIMM) and its relationship to DRAM is discussed.

As I wrote in my last article, there are good reasons to invest in Micron (MU). Most of these relate strongly to Micron's core DRAM business - a franchise shared by only two