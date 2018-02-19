Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) is a fully integrated biotechnology company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious diseases. It has six products in market: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, ARCALYST and ZALTRAP. The company has 15 product candidates in development based on its VelocImmune antibody development technology. Four of these product candidates are in Phase 3, with EYLEA and Praluent also in Phase 3 trials to expand application.

Historical and Forecast REGN Earnings Growth

Revenue is projected to grow on a 9% trend. This is slightly higher than REGN’s historical growth trend of 8%, but somewhat below the last 5 years as shown in the graph. Both historical and forecast revenue is sustainable given current product projections supported by patent protection to 2023 and beyond.

I am not one to argue with the consensus of the 24 analysts covering the company who get first-hand contact with the head office. What we aim to do is take readily available data and turn it into actionable information. This chart shows revenue and earnings similar to what we have seen in the past is expected from REGN for the next few years.

The chart also shows the range of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) earnings estimates showing the average estimate at 8.5% growth for this year and 11.1% next year. These estimates are based off of analyst revenue estimates and the quantitative alpha model to avoid discrepancies found in historical earnings estimates across all stocks analyzed. Even the most pessimistic scenario shows some earnings growth.

Shares Outstanding

No real repurchase program is expected, however, as the chart below shows the company has achieved maturity and share stability. There was negligible share issuance in 2017 after 5 years of clear consistent decreases in share issuance. This shows steady deliberate progress toward share stability that was not present in the period before 2013.

Share repurchase and issuance rates matter because earnings must be distributed across a larger number of shares when they are issued. This matters regardless of whether earnings are retained or distributed through dividends. If you feel otherwise, I would like to start a business with you and only dilute your shares!

It looks like shares should be stable for the next several years, giving the stock potential for inclusion in a long-term investment portfolio.

REGN Stock Price is Currently Undervalued

Two separate methods are used to evaluate price. The net present value (NPV) calculation uses historical and forecast earnings predictions, combined with an implied discount factor based on historical prices, to determine a price range. REGN share price is estimated to be between $338 and $482 based on NPV. This places the stock at the bottom of its value range based on NPV, indicating it is trading at a discount.

The second method uses advanced simulation techniques based on historical revenue, earnings and cash flows to predict future share prices using analyst consensus and historical consensus surprises. This results in a current price prediction between $520 and $660.

Both valuation methods used show the stock price currently trading at the bottom of the expected value range. Some caution is warranted with the NPV estimate. It uses a discount factor based on the entire S&P 500. A relatively young pharmaceutical company should be discounted a bit more, placing the entire range lower. I am more confident in the simulation, as it is able to predict 85% percent of price variation for this particular stock.

This chart shows the models prediction of price for the next two years. The red lines show the area the share price should fall in 80% of the time. The purple diamonds show an NPV range of current fair value using a discount factor based on S&P 500 price fitting. Although 15 years of historical data is used to generate the chart, only 3 years are shown for clarity.

Financial Strength

All primary financial indicators show financial strength with no cause for concern. Let’s go around the four-pack below counter-clockwise and I will tell you what I see.

Starting with current ratio, at 4 times current assets to current liabilities, the company is far from having any cash concerns and can handle unexpected expenses. Its debt-to-equity shows REGN well inside the top third (green region) of all S&P companies. The cash flows also look solid, with exactly the picture you want. Cash from Operations (CFO) increasing at a considerable pace. Cash for investments is steadily increasing as well, showing the company has a steady long-term plan for investing, which should result in continued growth. Cash from Financing (CFF) is great. I would even be happy if CFF was increasing as a mirror to investments. Finally, debt coverage also shows the company has over 40 times the required income to meet interest obligations and is on solid footing with no real debt burden to speak of.

The green shaded regions below indicate where the top third of companies fall (for that specific metric) in the S&P Index. Any red would indicate the bottom third, but REGN is nowhere near that.

Near-Term Analyst Momentum

The same analysts that predicted the earnings used in the charts above have increased projections for this year. We have analyst predictions for 2019 as well, but no change has occurred, so no change in expectations is available to be shown.

Consensus change matters because it moves near-term stock prices. When looking at long-term fundamentals, it appears that analyst consensus change is a main cause for variation not explained by core fundamentals. The Quantitative Alpha Stock Analyzer has not been developed to provide precise price predictions (say that 5 times fast), but the relationship is clear. Due to recency bias, these changes can keep prices depressed or irrationally exuberant for months or even years. Eventually, the price reverts to the fundamentals, but this could take a long time.

Here we can see predictions for this year have increased considerably. At 13.9%, the momentum should be long-term positive. The most recent change of 3.1% may serve as a catalyst to move prices in a positive direction.

Primary Risk Factors

Like all biotech companies, the main risk is primarily the ability to develop revenue streams to sustain growth as old differentiated revenue streams are turned in to commodities by patent expiration.

Let’s look at REGN's annual report to determine where the growth is supposed to come from. Most of the company’s revenue comes from EYLEA, which is the product that has the patent expiration of 2023. There is reason for some concern here because it represents almost 77% of total revenues when taking into account that the Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) collaboration revenue also relies on EYLEA. Essentially, the company has 5 years to begin replacing its EYLEA revenue stream. This will not disappear in 2023, and REGN will still be partially protected until 2027 by a formulation patent in both the EU and the US. Some loss will occur, but the loss will be gradually over time. Given the number of product candidates in development, REGN has a good chance of replacing the lost revenue with additional patent protected revenues.

I think DoctoRx does a great job addressing this in more depth, as well as identifying near-term catalysts for price increases.

Expected Returns

An investment in REGN may return around 49% per year over the next two years given current earnings projections, dividends and historical stock price valuations. These returns are estimated accounting for four factors: earnings growth, dividends, undervaluation and stock repurchases.

As shown above, the model expects the company to be valued between $559 and $893 per share by January 2020, representing a return of between 32% and 82% per year for the next two years. Some of this increase is a result of a 10% increase in intrinsic corporate value each year from earnings increases. This is then combined with the likelihood that the stock is currently undervalued by somewhere around 35% given future revenue and earnings predictions and long-term historic trading ratios.

Conclusion

REGN is a company with fantastic upside potential at a reasonable price. Nothing in the market is guaranteed, but based on the company’s history of growth, the availability of continued growth opportunities through product development and a strong financial footing, REGN has the potential to be an excellent addition to a portfolio with a long time horizon.