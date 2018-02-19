This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages.

Executive summary

Biotechnology is the only Healthcare industry looking undervalued regarding historical averages in 2 valuation factors (P/E and P/FCF), but profitability measured by the median ROE is below its historical baseline. Healthcare Providers and Healthcare Technology are moderately overpriced. The former group is just above its baseline in profitability, the latter is significantly below it. Healthcare Equipment is the less attractive group, with all metrics way below the baseline. Life Science Tools/Services are also far in overpriced territory, but they have a profitability factor above the historical average. Data are mixed for Pharmaceuticals: P/FCF is good, P/E is moderately overpriced, P/S and ROE are very bad.

Since last month:

P/E has improved in Healthcare Providers and HC Technology, and deteriorated in other industries.

P/S has improved a bit in Pharmaceuticals and deteriorated in Biotechnology.

P/FCF has improved in Pharmaceuticals, Life Sciences Tools/Services and HC Technology, and deteriorated a bit in HC Providers.

ROE has improved in HC Providers and Pharmaceuticals, and deteriorated in Life Sciences Tools/Services and HC Equipment.

In 1 trailing month, the Health Care Select Sect SPDR ETF (XLV) and the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) have lagged the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by about 1% and 2%. The iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) outperformed it by about 1.5%.

The five best performers among S&P 500 Healthcare stocks on this period are AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY), Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW), HCA Holdings Inc. (HCA) and Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. The 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity are kept in the final selection. Quantitative Risk & Value Members have an early access to the stock lists every month before they are published in free articles. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) BIOTECH Biogen Inc. (BIIB) BIOTECH Bioverativ Inc. (BIVV) - bought by SANOFI BIOTECH Celgene Corp. (CELG) BIOTECH Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) BIOTECH Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) BIOTECH United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) BIOTECH Express Scripts Inc. (ESRX) HCAREPROVID McKesson Corp. (MCK) HCAREPROVID Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) MEDEQUIP

Detail of Valuation and Quality indicators in Healthcare on 2/18/2018

I take 4 aggregate industry factors provided by portfolio123: Price/Earnings (P/E), Price to sales (P/S), Price to free cash flow (P/FCF) and Return on Equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above (“D-xxx”).

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Healthcare Equipment 47.51 27.18 -74.80% 4.28 3.18 -34.59% 46.64 30.51 -52.87% -36.83 -12.14 -24.69 Healthcare Providers 23.55 20.88 -12.79% 1.06 0.85 -24.71% 19.84 17.75 -11.77% 7.37 5.78 1.59 Healthcare Technology* 70.9 56.13 -26.31% 3.33 3.39 1.77% 35.27 35.77 1.40% -15 -6.2 -8.8 Biotechnology 33.35 39.78 16.16% 38.85 29.01 -33.92% 25.26 43.74 42.25% -79.46 -64.42 -15.04 Pharmaceuticals 34.78 26.26 -32.44% 22.17 8.25 -168.73% 19.59 32.55 39.82% -64.17 -30.3 -33.87 Life Sciences Tools/Services* 59.61 29.52 -101.93% 4.35 3.39 -28.32% 35.86 27.28 -31.45% -14.8 -18.37 3.57

* Averages since 2006

The following charts give an idea of the current status of 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios, lower is better; for ROE, higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/Earnings relative to historical average:

Price/Sales relative to historical average:

Price/Free Cash Flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLV, XPH, IBB with SPY in 1 month.

