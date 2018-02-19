Is The Fed Printing Money Again - Already?

Background

The U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) has embarked on a monetary tightening policy that started with raising short-term interest rates very slowly (started December 2015). The Fed more recently started “quantitative tightening” (QT) that involves normalizing (reducing) the Fed balance sheet by slowly letting securities mature/roll-off the same (plan announced September 2017). Curiously, last week it appears that $14.1 billion in assets were added back onto the Fed’s balance sheet. This raises the question whether it is possible the Fed may have fired-up the money printing press again in response to the recent acute stock market correction.

Fed’s balance sheet increased last week

Information posted at Econoday.com shows that the Fed’s total balance sheet was up by $14.1B during the week ending February 14, 2018, and that the major portion of the increase was due to the Fed purchase ($11.2B) of mortgage backed securities (MBSs) from banks (see Fed Balance Sheet - Released On 2/15/2018 4:30:00 PM For wk2/14, 2018; Econoday Economic Report: Fed Balance Sheet February 15, 2018)

Is the Fed back to printing money again?

A recent article posted at the Investment Research Dynamics (IRD) website (Is The Fed Back To "Quantitative Easing?") suggests that the Fed has reverted to “quantitative easing” (QE) and injected $11 billion dollars into the banking system by purchasing MBS therefrom. My take-away from a corresponding follow-up article by IRD (see The Fed Targets Stock Prices - Here's Why) is that the Fed asset purchases are (A) intended to deploy the Fed “put” to specifically induce investors to “buy-the-dip” after the 10% correction that started on February 2nd, and (B) generally designed (expected) to re-enforce pre-existing investor conditioning to buy-the-dip that was previously helpful in reversing the corrections seen in 2015 and 2016.

What is not clear to me is whether the change in the Fed balance sheet last week can be explained simply as an artifact of the mechanics of Fed MBS transactions wherein there are normal fluctuations in the balance sheet regarding MBS securities (perhaps SA readers in the know can comment).

For example, it is known that for MBS transactions related to the Fed’s reinvestment policy there could be a lag between the time the Fed receives cash from an MBS pay-down and the time it purchases a replacement, owing to the way MBS trade and settle, and therefore there might be some temporary ups and downs in the Fed’s balance sheet numbers (see How the Fed Changes the Size of Its Balance Sheet: The Case of Mortgage-Backed Securities Liberty Street Economics).

A possible explanation then is that there could be ongoing Fed reinvestment (roll-over) activity regarding MBS that is continuing to run in parallel with the Fed QT plan, that perhaps explains the weekly change in the Feds balance sheet. In other words, the $11.2 billion of MBS assets is really just a re-purchase of MBS that correspond to a cash pay-down that occurred earlier that relates to assets that rolled-over as opposed to being rolled-off the balance sheet.

However, a troubling aspect of the Fed’s QT program is that the Fed has not published guidance regarding the specific schedule for allowing assets to roll-off its balance sheet. The lack of a schedule therefore opens the door potentially for the Fed to presumably make purchases in short time frames (i.e. deploy the Fed “put”) to effectively “short market volatility” (via short-term buying of MBS) to support the stock market (temporarily), but then use subsequent enhanced asset roll-offs to smooth out (cover-up) this activity in the longer-term and technically be within the Fed’s formal guidance regarding QT. Obviously, this is all speculation since the Fed has not been transparent about the specific mechanics and prospective timing of transactions for the QT strategy.

The Fed may simply argue that this is within the QT per view and that it is reasonable to expect that the Fed will conduct QT that allows rolling-off and buying back of assets as necessary in Open Market Operations (OMOs) that are designed to minimize market instability. In other words, the Fed re-purchase of MBS last week could be characterized as prudent trading strategy to reverse temporary market instability caused by the $21 billion QT roll-off the week before the stock market crashed. Of course, this is only a good argument if the Fed ultimately is able to hold to the overall QT plan. We will just have to wait and see.

Fed “shorting volatility” vs. QE

I understood what the IDR article meant by characterizing the $11B purchase of MBS by the Fed as potentially QE but I do not think it is technically or theoretically correct to think of the purchase this way. “Quantitative easing” is a monetary policy used by the Fed to ease monetary conditions in order to provide market “liquidity” and “stimulus” to the economy and supposedly create a “wealth effect”. The recent Fed purchase of MBS in the context of a broader QT plan appears to me to be more fairly characterized as a Fed “short-volatility position” intended to manipulate market sentiment.

Presumably the Fed will argue that it has not terminated or paused the current QT plan and therefore will assert that the $11B purchase is part of OMOs to simply maintain short-term market stability and therefore the Fed purchase is not providing meaningful market “liquidity” and does not work as “stimulus”, and does not have time to create a “wealth effect” in the context of a QE monetary policy. However, the Fed at the same time probably will have a problem with calling the purchase a “short-volatility position” because that might sound like the Fed is (has been) manipulating or rigging markets.

Some SA readers may be thinking that it is outlandish for me to label the MBS purchase by the Fed as a “short-volatility position” and therefore argue that the Fed or other economists would never think of it this way. In this regard, it is important to note that there is precedent for use of the terminology in this context by the Fed. One month after Ben Bernanke announced QE3 (3rd round of “quantitative easing”) – Jerome Powell back in 2012 expressed concern (in FOMC minutes) about future unwinding of QE and a concern about how to “also unload our [Fed] short volatility position” (see excerpt of FOMC minutes in Note 1 below for context).

As an aside, some have gone so far as to characterize the “short-volatility position” terminology as also denoting the Fed shorting volatility futures contracts (see ZeroHedge; Fed Chair Powell's Admission: "The Fed Has A Short Volatility Position") (see Pebblewriter; The Fed's Short Volatility Position). This latter interpretation is controversial at least for the reason that it potentially construes the terminology out of context. The possibility that the Fed may nevertheless be directly or indirectly covertly shorting futures volatility contracts (or other futures contracts) is an interesting “thought experiment” that is beyond the scope of this article.

Conclusion:

The Fed’s increased balance sheet last week might be a preliminary indication that Fed is already back to printing money to support the stock market. However, this may also be explained as a normal weekly balance sheet fluctuation related to MBS OMOs. We will just have to wait and see.

Notes

Note 1: Excerpted from the transcripts of the FOMC meeting, Oct 23-24, 2012

MR. POWELL.

I have concerns about more purchases. As others have pointed out, the dealer community is now assuming close to a $4 trillion balance sheet and purchases through the first quarter of 2014. I admit that is a much stronger reaction than I anticipated, and I am uncomfortable with it for a couple of reasons.

First, the question, why stop at $4 trillion? The market in most cases will cheer us for doing more. It will never be enough for the market. Our models will always tell us that we are helping the economy, and I will probably always feel that those benefits are overestimated. And we will be able to tell ourselves that market function is not impaired and that inflation expectations are under control. What is to stop us, other than much faster economic growth, which it is probably not in our power to produce?

Second, I think we are actually at a point of encouraging risk-taking, and that should give us pause. Investors really do understand now that we will be there to prevent serious losses. It is not that it is easy for them to make money but that they have every incentive to take more risk, and they are doing so. Meanwhile, we look like we are blowing a fixed-income duration bubble right across the credit spectrum that will result in big losses when rates come up down the road. You can almost say that that is our strategy.

My third concern—and others have touched on it as well—is the problems of exiting from a near $4 trillion balance sheet. We’ve got a set of principles from June 2011 and have done some work since then, but it just seems to me that we seem to be way too confident that exit can be managed smoothly. Markets can be much more dynamic than we appear to think.

Take selling—we are talking about selling all of these mortgage-backed securities. Right now, we are buying the market, effectively, and private capital will begin to leave that activity and find something else to do. So when it is time for us to sell, or even to stop buying, the response could be quite strong; there is every reason to expect a strong response.

So there are a couple of ways to look at it. It is about $1.2 trillion in sales; you take 60 months, you get about $20 billion a month. That is a very doable thing, it sounds like, in a market where the norm by the middle of next year is $80 billion a month.

Another way to look at it, though, is that it’s not so much the sale, the duration; it’s also unloading our short volatility position. When you turn and say to the market, “I’ve got $1.2 trillion of these things,” it’s not just $20 billion a month— it’s the sight of the whole thing coming. And I think there is a pretty good chance that you could have quite a dynamic response in the market. And I would just say I want to understand that a lot better in the intermeeting period and leave it at that. Thank you very much, Mr. Chairman.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have investments in the precious metals complex.