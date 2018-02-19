Watch For The Yield Curve Level That Has Spelled Recession 6 Of 8 Times Since 1959

The Curve Statistic currently sits at .077, safely above a recessive threshold. But, investors will want to watch this one, as it is in a historically significant downward channel.

6 out of 8 times since 1959, we have experienced a recession within 12 months of hitting a 0.020 Curve Statistic.

Yield curves can be quantified by average spreads between T-Bills as a percent of each year's 10-year yield.

Economic theory has known for decades that a flat yield curve signals a recession for the U.S. economy within 12 months. So, while economists watch the slope of the yield curve religiously, wouldn't it be nice to know what's coming 3 months before they do?

I quantified the yield curve by creating a statistic that I'll tentatively title the "Curve Statistic". The Curve Statistic is found by: averaging daily spreads between 10yr-7yr-5yr-3yr-1yr-6mo-3mo-4wk. To control for higher and lower levels of interest rate environments, each spread is then divided by the 10-year yield of each respective day. Those 7 spreads are then averaged to get a daily "Curve Statistic".

For example, compare these two charts from 2008 and 1975, respectively. The 2008 curve with a high 0.13 Curve Statistic has a far steeper slope than the 1975 curve with a lower Curve Statistic of 0.048. Thus, the higher the Curve Statistic, the steeper and healthier the yield curve is.

Movement from positive spread to negative (i.e., every time the curve goes flat) has happened 6 times since 1959, excluding one-off trading events. Each instance, the S&P returned year-over-year negative returns within 12 months since the day it went flat.

Again, we already know a flat yield curve (0.00 Curve Statistic) leads to a recession, but I found that there is a threshold at a Curve Statistic of 0.020 that has preceded a recession 6/8 times. The two exceptions were in 1995 and 1997, where the economy rolled through uncertainty until the 2001 Recession, after never recovering a healthy Curve Statistic of higher than 0.050.

The below chart shows red dots (events where the yield curve goes flat, 0.00 Curve Statistic), orange dots (events where the Curve Statistic has crossed the 0.020 threshold), and red boxes (U.S. recessions). Data points plot Curve Statistics daily.

Looking at the chart, between 2010 and 2016 we had the most consistent and healthiest yield curves in recent economic history. And while we still sit at a healthy .077 Curve Statistic, we have seen movement in a dangerously bearish downward channel toward a flat curve.

To me, this supports two things:

Unless major economic events change the downward trend line, a recession is coming within the next 2 years. We have never seen this big of a downward movement and avoided a recession. While treacherously moving toward the .020 threshold, the February 2018 market correction is only a pullback, not the onset of the next recession. The 0.077 Curve Statistic is still healthy. Supported by strong earnings, a stock-friendly tax bill, strong job growth, and other econometrics that have been flung around the past month, the economy should still have remaining fuel for some more growth.

With that being said, investors should watch for movement close to the 0.020 threshold that has signaled 6 of the 8 recessions since 1959. Identifying such bearish movement could allow investors a 3-month head start on preparing for rainy days of the oncoming recession.

