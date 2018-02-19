Live Nation: Too Expensive

Summary

One of the highest priced stocks I've come across recently is Live Nation.

With a P/E of over 2350, its earnings yield is 257 basis points below the U.S. 10 year bond rate.

Yes, there are industry tailwinds, with the U.S concert market alone expected to grow to $24.55b by 2021.

Yet, with its dilutive history and expensive price, I don't believe Live Nation investors are in the best position to benefit from those tailwinds.

Putting its fundamentals into context, Madison Square Garden makes 1/6th of its revenue and 9/10ths of its profit (and trades at 1/33rd of its price-to-earnings).