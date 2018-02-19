Buy Take-Two Interactive Software: The Rich Are About To Get Richer
About: Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO), Includes: ATVI, EA
by: Gordon MacLean
Summary
TTWO is in a prime spot for getting in on one of the best performing industries in the market.
Fundamentals are strong and company is at a greater discount compared to peer group.
Delay of sequel to the hit title Red Dead Redemption could be a blessing in disguise for both investor and consumer.
Technical level indicates a great opportunity with very limited risk.
