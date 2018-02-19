Advisors: 'The Market Is Doing A Good Job For You'

That suggests to Quigg that advisors could have a problem with younger investors, who value greater mobility. This could impact client retention as the older generation transfers assets to its heirs.

Editor's Note: The following is part of an occasional series of interviews with people of interest to the financial advisor community. Today's interview is with Kevin Quigg. The chief strategist at Exponential ETFs argues that the bull market has raised the esteem of advisors in the eyes of their clients and that advisors should prepare (via technology and transparency) for a time when differentiation among advisory firms will be more apparent.

According to new data from the American Customer Satisfaction Index (BATS:ACSI), client satisfaction with financial advisors is very high relative to all of the industries the group monitors – averaging 81 on a 0 to 100 scale. The range of scores among different financial services firms is very narrow, making it hard to distinguish among firms and indicating a high degree of competitiveness in the industry.

Almost as narrow were the various measures of customer satisfaction, where the industry scored high marks for ease of opening an account (84), call centers and websites (83), and the trust and confidence customers have in their advisors (83). Routine contact with investors (81) was also highly rated. Financial advisors have greatest room for improvement in personal contact with clients (79) and in mobile options for account management (78). We discussed this survey and its implications with Kevin Quigg, chief strategist at Exponential ETFs, an asset management firm that is a wholly owned subsidiary of ACSI.

Gil Weinreich: According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index, which you had a hand in developing, customer satisfaction in financial advisors is quite high relative to other industries. Please tell us about this index, and why you think FAs are well regarded nowadays.

Kevin Quigg: ACSI was developed in 1994 at the University of Michigan by Claes Fornell, a professor at the Ross College of Business. ACSI was developed as a research signal for governments and institutions. The older Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, also developed at the University of Michigan, tells you whether or not people are likely to spend money… ACSI tells you where they’re likely to spend money.

What’s important about ACSI is that it’s the first measure of cross-industry satisfaction. It allows you to look at companies in different sectors of the economy, and compare relative satisfaction. You can see for example that financial services is much more like technology sales than like cable sales.

The reason for that I’d say is two things: First, generally speaking, the more competitive an industry is, and the further away it is from a monopoly, the more customer satisfaction you find. If you call your cable company to establish service, they’ll be there sometime between 10:00 and 2:00; if you call for pizza, they’ll be there in an hour. Cable franchises tend to hold local monopolies.

Financial services tends to be a highly competitive industry. There are limitless options for your wealth management, so quality is high. [Another factor] is the market is so strong. If you’re a financial advisor, there are two parts to your job. First, you work with clients to create a wealth experience that meets their expectations – you have control over that. The second part, which you control only to some extent, is investment performance. I call this serendipitous satisfaction – in some cases, it’s an illusion, in some cases, it’s reality that your financial advisor is doing a good job; it could be that the market is doing a good job for you.

So the true test is yet to come, when markets underperform their averages. What should FAs be doing right now to prepare for that upcoming challenge?

We don’t think about it much, but the greatest transfer of wealth in the history of mankind is happening right now. If you think about people’s relationship with their financial advisor, 20 years ago, people got their financial news in morning and at night from the TV news; in middle of the day, if they had a question, they called their financial advisor.

Today, millennials operate differently. Younger people, those who will be crux of your business within the next 10 to 15 years, have expectations of mobility that are entirely different from those of their parents. That, we believe, is the No. 1 opportunity for financial advisors – the way in which you engage with your clients. [The old model still works for today’s older clients.]

But their children like to engage with their advisor in an entirely different way – they want… to have more control. As a financial advisor, the moment you’re at greatest risk is in wealth transfer. Your client passes away – what will the child do? You increase the odds of retaining those assets by working in a way that [is compatible with their preferences].

One matter that spans the generations is an advisor’s compensation. How should an FA address this item with clients?

There are two important things they need to consider: No. 1, it’s not a race to the bottom. Success accrues not to the ones who charge the lowest fee but to those who justify it best. If you get suckered into that race to the bottom – remember, the enemy of customer satisfaction is monopoly. Think about Walmart (NYSE:WMT) – they’re a virtual monopoly in rural areas. But what happens as competitors enter the game and someone wants to challenge you. The way you compete on cost is you’ve eliminated your margin. Because of that decision you made, you’re going to need to take on more clients and you’ll be hard-pressed to serve them well; it’s the circle of death.

If you can honestly sit with your clients and explain how you manage each of those seven attributes of customer satisfaction [noted in the introduction] – how I will provide access to research, my frequency of communication, here’s how I am going to understand your financial situation – you create a customer experience. The key is showing the value they’re getting for that fee – it’s being transparent.

Do you use a financial advisor?

Yes! I have an advisor at Morgan Stanley. I’ve always felt that regardless of how well or poorly you’re equipped to select portfolios, when it comes to my money, I’m going to be too emotionally involved to be clear-headed in managing my own finances. I want someone not as emotionally involved as me in managing it.