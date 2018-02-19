Southwestern Energy Is Value Investors' Dream Scenario
About: Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)
by: Nitin Jain
Summary
Profitable and cash flow neutral.
Trading at deep discount on price to book value multiple and price to net income multiple basis.
No significant debt maturity till 2022.
Cash on hand represents 50% of the market cap.
Increased focus on shareholder value.
