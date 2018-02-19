Regal Entertainment: You Can Get Higher Returns Elsewhere

|
About: Regal Entertainment Group (RGC), Includes: CNWGY
by: Friedrich Chen
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Summary

I suggest current stockholders sell before the buyout is finished because they can easily find higher returns elsewhere, and they should have a higher discount rate than the risk-free rate.

Regal Entertainment just passed its last ex-dividend date on 2/15, so there are few reasons to continue holding it.

However, I advise against shorting the stock because I believe the trade has a negative expected value due to hard-to-borrow interest fees.

(Image Source: Bloomberg)

On December 5th last year, Cineworld Group PLC (CNWGY) announced that it would be acquiring Regal Entertainment Group (RGC) for $3.6 billion plus another $2.2 billion for