Aptiv: Stage Set For The Future Of Mobility

The capital deployment through organic and inorganic investments will likely drive further value creation and revenue growth.

After a spin-off ahead of the schedule, Aptiv is now ready to focus on the future of smart mobility.

Aptiv PLC (APTV), formerly known as Delphi Automotive, has reported its first quarter after the spin-off of its Powertrain systems segment. The company reported for the fourth quarter of 2017 revenues of $3,440 million, beating estimates. Revenues represent an 8.6% growth over the same period last year if only the electrical/electronic architecture and the electronics and safety segments are taken into account.

According to the CEO Kevin Clark, Aptiv was re-branded to represent better the knowledge, adaptiveness, and drive of the company, with new names for its segments that reflect more the capabilities and the roles each has to play in the future of mobility.

As a whole, the company is moving away from its systems for gasoline and diesel engines and is fixing its efforts on new mobility solutions, advanced technologies, and vehicle connectivity. The so-called mega-trends of the automotive industry characterized by safer, greener, and more connected vehicles, is going to drive higher growth for the company as these technologies become more mainstream.

Source: Data extracted from Filings, growth rates calculated without the Powertrain systems segment.

About the revenues of the company, past and current growth is sustained organically and inorganically year over year, these investments are turning the company into a significant provider of end-to-end systems and software for the automotive industry.

Since the acquisition of Ottomatika and the most recent nuTonomy, Aptiv is strengthening its position as a leader in the global autonomous driving market, unlocking new commercial opportunities for the years to come as these investments are expected to deliver a new revenue stream by 2020. Furthermore, the company is also investing in connectivity solutions through acquisitions, companies like Control-Tec and Movimento could generate significant growth in revenues in the medium-term, as these investments are delivering a significant amount of material in the form of information to Aptiv that could potentially be monetized.

Source: Data extracted from estimize.com

On the other hand, while Aptiv has a history of beating estimates, the current miss in EPS in the fourth quarter was due to restructuring charges from the spin-off of the Powertrain Systems segment. The Company recorded employee-related costs and other restructuring charges during the year ended 2017, of which, most of it was due to rotation of locations in Europe.

Executives are expecting to end 2018 with revenue growth between 5% and 6%, driven by new launches of products and sales growth from high voltage products, this guidance came in line from what was shared in the Investor Conference in September.

A possible reason for this conservative guidance could come from the forecasted growth slowdown in the global automotive industry in 2018. According to Henner Lehne, executive director of IHS Markit:

"For the United States, the strong fourth quarter 2017 results could impact early 2018 industry sales, but full-year sales volume in 2018 is expected to achieve 16.9 million units, down 1.7 percent from 2017."

While demand remains healthy, the incoming flow of used vehicles and the slowdown in passenger car sales are expected to contribute to the decline in 2018. Even though this could potentially affect revenues in the short term, Aptiv future growth is firmly sustained by its strong backlog and product bookings, giving executives and investor confidence in the outlook for 2018 and beyond.

Aptiv by product segments

Aptiv new names for its product segments reflect more the current portfolio of advanced technologies and also the position the company is heading in the future.

The former "electrical/electronic architecture" is now re-branded as "signal and power solutions", which continues to provide with critical signal distribution and computing power, helping the electrification of the vehicle, improving the fuel consumption, and facilitate the reduction in emissions. This segment alone stands for the 73% of total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2017 and continues to be the most significant source of income for the company.

Although the signal and power solutions account for the most part of total revenues, the main source of growth for Aptiv comes from the "advanced safety and user experience" segment, previously known as "electronics and safety". This segment delivers products that support connectivity for vehicles, reduce driver distraction, and enhance vehicle safety.

The line of products and systems in this segment includes infotainment, connectivity systems, autonomous driving software, systems integration, and passive and active safety electronics. The double-digit growth delivered by more mature products like active safety, infotainment, and user experience, is likely to continue at the same pace over 2018, while the new investments in products like autonomous driving software are expected to bring strong growth after 2020 as the acceptance and integration of this technology become more dominant.

Source: Data extracted from filings

Meantime, the company continues with its commitment to improving the cost structure and expand current margins. Executives expect operating margins in 2018 to be in the range of 12.6% to 12.8%, up 20 to 40 basis points from current levels, as both segments become more profitable and as the first quarter reflects the improving performance of the spin-off.

Valuation and key takeaway

Over the past 5 years, valuations for Aptiv have been consistent with its revenue growth, free cash flow generation ability, the increasing dividend yield, and the improvement of its margins. The price has appreciated over 180% in this period, beating the industry and the market returns by a wide range. Last year was an exceptional year for investors as they saw an impressive gain of 48% in price value alone. Even though the price stands at record highs, despite the spin-off, evaluations show that the company is fairly evaluated by the market at current levels, continuing to be in balance with the returns and the growth in revenues.

APTV Price to Book Value data by YCharts

The past year was characterized by a strategy of portfolio enhancement through acquisitions and strategic investments and by a spin-off ahead of the schedule. For this year, executives will continue with their priority of capital allocation through organic and inorganic investment opportunities, while keep enhancing the value of the company by paying a competitive dividend and by returning the excess of cash to shareholders through share repurchases.

For the short and middle term strategies, Aptiv will initiate productivity initiatives seeking to expand its solid operating margin all this while and continues to invest for growth. In the long run, the disciplined and accretive capital deployment will likely drive further value creation and endure future growth.

