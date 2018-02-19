Barrick Gold (ABX) is trading down about 3% since announcing its fourth quarter and full-year results on the 14th of February last. The miner's debt load continues to fall all be it in the face of slightly higher all-in sustaining costs in 2017. Ever since John Thornton took control of the company in 2014, operations have become far more risk-averse, and we saw this again in the 2017 numbers and guidance for 2018. In fact, management is looking at reducing debt exposure by a further $1.4 billion in 2018.

This eventually should help cash flows at the firm. The worrying thing, though, for Barrick investors is that management believes that costs will rise in 2018 and 2019 and production levels will fall. This obviously is not a recipe for significant gains. In saying this, all Barrick can do is control what it is doing with respect to its capex budgets and production cost control issues. Under previous leadership, the company had the misfortune of investing heavily at the top of the cycle. Projects such as Pascua-Lama and Equinox looked excellent on paper at the time but ended up costing the company billions of dollars with little yet to show for it.

In the precious metals sector, investing in a mining company always brings added risk to the table. Although Barrick has the core of its mainstay production in safe enough jurisdictions, the long-term risk you feel is project execution as the above-mentioned projects have already been shelved. Will they run over budget for example? Pascua Lama's landscape doesn't look ideal and continues to disappoint, so one would have to take any renewed capex budgets here with a grain of salt. The question is in a rising gold price environment (which I believe we have), can this stock outperform its peers? Let's discuss.

First of all, since the bear market bottom in gold (GLD), in late December 2015, Barrick has actually outperformed both gold and the mining ETF (GDX). Add in the small dividend over the past two years or so and the outperformance would have been slightly more. So, we're off to a good start. Now, as gold prices have been making higher highs since that bear market bottom, investors will be very aware of some technical levels on the gold chart. Gold has been stuck in a range for the best part of 20 months now but is closing in on those 2016 summer highs.

If the metal can break through this resistance point shortly, I believe it would pave the way for much higher prices going forward. How would Barrick benefit? Well, although the miner has guided higher all-in sustaining costs going forward, these costs should be pinned at about $800 an ounce going forward. In a rising gold market environment ($1,400+ an ounce), a cost price out of the ground of $800 an ounce still represents a strong platform.

Furthermore, mainstay core mines such as Goldstrike and Cortez probably have even lower costs and are located in the US. This is important. The opposite is true near the bottom of the market as it is at the top. Miners have to have their pedal to the metal with regards to production when prices are increasing. If gold were to break through that resistance point, we could easily see $1,400-1,500 gold this year. Would Barrick have the production platform which includes a robust pipeline of projects to take advantage of potential higher prices? I'm not so sure, though.

Remember the market always prices about six months out. Therefore, all it needs is a sniff that higher prices are on the way, and gold mining companies will swiftly get valued higher. The problem with Barrick is that it won't have that explosive production to take advantage. Over in the energy complex for example, Chevron (CVX) is an example of a company that was able to invest right through its down-cycle and only sell off small non-core assets to keep cash flows ticking over. CVX just reported another quarter of production growth (2.6%) and is predicting even more in 2018.

Suffice to say CVX is in pole position to take advantage of rising oil prices (if that is what transpires) by having invested right through the downdraft which lasted a good 18 months starting back in mid-2014. With respect to production levels, the energy complex had the advantage of fracking, and its bear market lasted much shorter than the bear market in precious metals, which lasted more than four years. Moreover, frackers, due to better technology, continue to become more productive, which is obviously aiding production. Barrick, on the other hand, has had to deal with falling reserves, which is obviously curbing its growth.

Equities are at all-time highs and showing no signs of turning over. However, the CPI report this week illustrated that inflation could raise its ugly head, and this could be significant. Why? Well, if interest rates were to rise meaningfully this year (we have a guaranteed hike in March), over time, I feel that capital would leak out of equities over to fixed income investments such as bonds, etc. Gold (because of how much it is trading below its 2011 highs) would also be a recipient, I feel, if capital was to leak out of equities.

However, because of the lack of production growth in Barrick, I just feel it won't be able to meaningfully take advantage of rising gold prices. Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM) has now surpassed Barrick in terms of market cap and production levels. Yes, Barrick stalwarts will cite its much cheaper valuation, but, unfortunately, the company is getting smaller precisely in the wrong cycle. I still maintain something like GDX, which includes a basket of miners, is a much safer long-term play.