On Tuesday, February 13, 2018, British offshore drilling giant Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) gave a presentation at the 23rd annual Credit Suisse Energy Summit. In this presentation, the company discussed the current conditions in the slowly recovering offshore drilling industry as well as the company's plans to take advantage of emerging opportunities. The company also took the time to explain its investment thesis to its current and potential investors. Rowan certainly has an interesting story to tell as it currently has better growth potential than nearly all of its peers and boasts a pristine balance sheet, which should be comforting to those investors that are still smarting from the debt-influenced derailment of Seadrill's (SDRL) and Ocean Rig's (ORIG) growth stories.

About Rowan Companies

Rowan Companies was founded by the Rowan brothers in 1923 as a contract drilling business and moved into the offshore drilling market in the 1940s, making the company one of the oldest still operating offshore drilling contractors in the world. Since that time, the company has grown into one of the largest contractors in the offshore drilling industry, boasting a fleet of 23 jack-ups and four drillships. This fleet thus makes the company much more focused on the shallow-water environment than the ultra-deepwater environment that some other drilling contractors have chosen to focus on.

When we consider that, it should come as no surprise that Rowan's shallow-water fleet is one of the most capable in the industry. The company's Gorilla-series jack-up rigs are the only jack-up rigs in the world that are capable of operating in water depths greater than the 400 feet where most high-specification jack-ups top out. The company also has numerous rigs capable of performing drilling operations in the high temperature and pressure environments that have become increasingly common over the past decade. This thus makes the company a desirable partner for an oil and gas company wishing to drill in these conditions and, in fact, Rowan is the top-rated company for high-pressure high-temperature (HPHT) operations according to EnergyPoint Research.

Rowan's large fleet allows it to have operations all over the world. This is shown quite clearly here:

Source: Rowan Companies

There are some advantages to having operations in multiple countries. One of the most important of these is diversification against regime risk, which is the risk that the government of an area in which a company operates will take some action that adversely impacts that company. By spreading its operations around the world, the company thus limits the effect that the actions of any given country can have on the company as a whole.

While the overwhelming majority of Rowan's fleet consists of shallow-water rigs, the company does have a very capable ultra-deepwater fleet and is able to compete in this environment. In numerous past articles, I have discussed the marked preference that exploration & production companies have shown in recent years for modern high-performance rigs. This is due to the fact that these rigs have much improved safety and performance characteristics compared to older rigs. This is desirable to exploration & production companies due to the fact that many countries around the world passed new safety regulations following the Macondo disaster of 2010 and these rigs are more capable of exceeding these regulations than older rigs and because the drilling environment today has more demanding downhole environments and modern rigs can operate in these environments. Rowan is well-positioned to meet these needs as all four of its ultra-deepwater drillships are seventh-generation rigs. Rowan is the only contractor that can make this claim.

Source: Rowan Companies

This positions the company strongly for those times when it needs to compete for contracts. Given the fact that any time Rowan has an uncontracted ultra-deepwater rig, it will be one of the newest and most capable rigs in existence, giving it a solid chance of winning the contract. Although the offshore drilling market has strengthened over the past year, contracts are still somewhat difficult to come by so any advantage in winning contracts is welcome.

Growth Prospects - ARO Drilling

Rowan may have the best growth potential of any offshore contractor due to a partnership that it has with one of the largest oil and gas companies in the world. On October 19, 2017, Rowan and joint venture partner Saudi Aramco launched ARO Drilling with each company owning a 50% stake. ARO Drilling was seeded with equal amounts of cash from each of the two companies and then purchased four jack-up rigs (three from Rowan and one from Saudi Aramco). This provided the company with a good start to perform shallow-water drilling operations in the Persian Gulf, which will be its primary operating location.

The two joint venture partners intend to grow ARO Drilling's fleet going forward. In 2017, Saudi Aramco sold a second rig to ARO Drilling, bringing the fleet up to five rigs. In late 2018, Rowan will sell two more jack-ups to the joint venture once they come off contract. The company will thus have seven shallow-water drilling rigs by the end of this year. This will not be the end of growth for ARO Drilling, however. The joint venture will construct an additional twenty rigs, which will be delivered over the 2021 to 2030 period, bringing the total fleet up to 27 rigs, which will make ARO Drilling one of the largest offshore rig contractors in the world.

Admittedly, this is the sort of growth rate that may worry investors that were burned by other rapidly growing offshore contractors like Pacific Drilling (PACD), Seadrill, or Ocean Rig that got into financial trouble when the offshore drilling market collapsed a few years ago. There are reasons to believe that this will not happen to ARO Drilling, however. One reason for optimism is that ARO Drilling is financially backed by Saudi Aramco, arguably the largest oil company in the world. Saudi Aramco's shipyard joint venture will be constructing these new rigs. Thus, it stands to reason that Saudi Aramco will have a significant amount of influence in preventing such financial problems. Secondly, each of these new rigs will have a guaranteed sixteen-year contract with Saudi Aramco upon its completion. This should ensure that each rig will easily be able to cover its financing costs and greatly grow ARO Drilling's own revenues and profits. These are advantages that the independent rapidly-growing contractors did not have.

This strategy of constructing a large fleet with guaranteed contracts provides significant earnings visibility for ARO Drilling for at least the next fifteen years.

Source: Rowan Companies

Admittedly, we have no way of knowing what the dayrates will be for these rigs, although judging by the initial contracts that the currently operating rigs have, the dayrates are above market rates and are above cash flow breakeven levels. Thus, it does appear that the company's growth will be profitable. Rowan will directly benefit from this by virtue of its 50% stake in ARO Drilling.

Financial Strength

Unlike many of its offshore drilling peers, Rowan boasts very impressive financial strength. The company currently has approximately $1.3 billion in cash, which by itself is sufficient to cover all of its debt obligations until 2025.

Source: Rowan Companies

In addition to this cash balance, Rowan also has a sizable undrawn revolver credit line of $1.5 billion. When we consider that the company could also tap this if it needs to in order to pay off maturing debt, we see that the company could actually cover all of its existing obligations even if no more money enters Rowan's coffers. Thus, Rowan seems unlikely to encounter many of the financial problems that have plagued its peers.

Industry Conditions

Many investors are well aware of the fact that the offshore drilling industry began to decline in the fourth quarter of 2013 and has been weak ever since. However, the market finally did reverse course in January 2017 and has since been recovering, albeit weakly. One thing that is important to keep in mind, though, is that not all segments of the industry were affected equally by the weakness. Indeed, we still see the marked preference for newer high-specification units that I mentioned earlier in this article throughout the downturn. We see this when we look at the utilization rates for different classes of jack-ups:

Source: Rowan Companies

We also see the same in the deep- and ultra-deepwater environment:

Source: Rowan Companies

As these two charts show, the newest and more technically-capable rigs in both categories have consistently boasted the highest utilization rates over the entire course of the downturn. As the utilization rate is essentially the percentage of existing rigs that have contracts and are generating money for their owners, the highest category of rigs are clearly the best assets for an offshore drilling contractor to own. As all of Rowan's rigs would be included in these categories, the company clearly has a marked advantage over its peers.

The advantage will continue as the industry recovers, which Rowan expects. The company stated during its presentation that the improving stability of oil prices that we saw throughout 2017 allows oil and gas companies to more accurately predict their cash flows and this makes capital planning easier. The company certainly has a point here as the cash flows of exploration & production companies are heavily dependent on oil prices and are thus difficult to predict when prices are highly volatile. This, combined with the somewhat higher prices that we have been seeing has caused companies to begin devoting more capital to offshore exploration, which has caused contracting activity to begin to increase and this will likely continue to be the case throughout 2018. Rowan does not expect to see floater demand improve in 2018, however. Historically, jack-up demand has been a leading indicator of floater demand due to the fact that shallow-water contracts are typically for much shorter periods of time and have lower day rates than floater contracts, which allows these rigs to be activated and deactivated more quickly than their larger cousins. Rowan therefore expects that floater demand will bottom out late this year and then slowly begin to improve heading into 2019.

Conclusion

The Rowan Companies is increasingly looking like one of the best, if not the best, company in the offshore drilling industry to invest in. The company boasts considerable financial strength coupled with a low debt load and strong growth prospects due to its stake in ARO Drilling. Energy investors should seriously consider adding this company to their portfolios.