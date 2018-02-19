AstraZeneca Scores FDA First, Time To Capitalize Before Competitors Roll In
Summary
- AstraZeneca obtains first FDA approval for Imfinzi for stage 3 lung cancer patients with unresectable tumors and those who have not progressed after chemoradiation therapy.
- FDA approval was based on superior progression-free survival data of Imfinzi compared to placebo in a late-stage study.
- This was a much needed FDA approval for Imfinzi after the setback it suffered last year in combination with tremelimumab.
- AstraZeneca has the space for this indication to itself for now, but major competitors are not too far behind.
The FDA had recently approved AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) drug Imfinzi to treat patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). However, the catch is that the lung cancer population to be treated by Imfinzi are those who have stage III lung cancer, who have not progressed after chemoradiation, and have unresectable tumors. This is a much needed victory for Imfinzi which has seen some setbacks in the past. Going forward, I think that Imfinzi can be a big selling drug for AstraZeneca.
FDA Approval Imfinzi
This is an important landmark FDA approval for AstraZeneca. That's because Imfinzi is the first FDA approved drug for this type of setting in lung cancer. In my opinion, AstraZeneca has one of the best opportunities to take advantage of here. The reason being this newly approved indication for Imfinzi targets about half the lung cancer population. This was a necessary win because major rivals have not yet obtained approval for this setting. Such major rivals working to eventually gain approval for this type of lung cancer setting are Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Merck (MRK). They have been making their own strides in other forms of NSCLC, but have not received FDA approval for this setting that AstraZeneca just got.
Late-Stage Trial Data
First thing to note on why Imfinzi received approval for this type of setting is because of the positive data it had achieved. It was shown in a phase 3 trial that Imfinzi achieved a better progression-free survival (PFS) rate compared to placebo, which was the primary endpoint of the study. This study recruited a total of 713 patients and was coined the PACIFIC study. It was shown that patients treated with Imfinzi were able to achieve a PFS of 16.8 months versus only 5.6 months for those on placebo. That means that patients that took Imfinzi had a PFS advantage of 11 months, compared to those on placebo. This just proved how powerful Imfinzi is for patients in this setting. In my opinion, this is a good opportunity for AstraZeneca to bolster itself in this target indication, and make as much revenue as possible before any competitors roll in.
A Much Needed Win
Imfinzi was shown to work well for these patients with unresectable stage 3 NSCLC, but the problem is that Imfinzi had a major setback last year. That's because AstraZeneca had failed its MYSTIC study by treating patients with Imfinzi. More specifically, Imfinzi was combined with the company's CTLA4 inhibitor drug tremelimumab to treat first-line metastatic NSCLC patients. Unfortunately, this combo fell short of its goal of achieving superior PFS over placebo in the late-stage study. That means that the data from the PACIFIC study, along with the FDA approval of Imfinzi for stage 3 unresectable lung cancer patients, is a much needed win to boost the Imfinzi franchise.
Conclusion
AstraZeneca receiving approval for this target indication of stage 3 unresectable NSCLC patients is a huge win, but there is still risk involved. That risk is that two powerhouses in the immunotherapy space Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb are not too far behind. That means that AstraZeneca will have to squeeze out as much revenue as it can with this recent approval before these other big pharma companies obtain FDA approval for their own treatments for this indication. Another thing to consider as well is that it will take time for sales to ramp up, and that means that AstraZeneca will have to race to sell as much as it can for this setting before any competitors enters this space with it.
This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to my Service, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers deep dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies throughout the biotech sector. Come see for yourself if my service is right for you.
New Promotion Pricing: The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace will stay at $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.
Author's note: To get these types of premium articles on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click here for my profile. Hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option thank you for taking the time to read my analysis
This article was written by
I am the Founder of Biotech Analysis Central, A subscription service on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace. If you want to learn more about biotech investing or you want to check out my biotech analysis you can do so with a free 2-week trial to my service. Just hit the "Learn More" button on the bottom of the Marketplace Research Tab. I have a Bachelors of Applied Science Degree In Technology Management, Industrial and Business Services Management from St. Petersburg College Florida. I have been investing in biotech stocks for many years, and I prefer to invest as a long term investor. With that In mind I seek stocks that have long term value! I primarily Like to Invest In biotechnology stocks and I accept the risks. I Write for the Healthcare Sector and Stock market in general. I contribute to Seeking Alpha.
You can follow me on stocktwits.com under the name BiopharmaPro where I currently have (62.5K) followers. Join me in my quest to find the best biotechnology stocks that deliver results to help patients with new treatment options.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.