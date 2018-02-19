The FDA had recently approved AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) drug Imfinzi to treat patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). However, the catch is that the lung cancer population to be treated by Imfinzi are those who have stage III lung cancer, who have not progressed after chemoradiation, and have unresectable tumors. This is a much needed victory for Imfinzi which has seen some setbacks in the past. Going forward, I think that Imfinzi can be a big selling drug for AstraZeneca.

FDA Approval Imfinzi

This is an important landmark FDA approval for AstraZeneca. That's because Imfinzi is the first FDA approved drug for this type of setting in lung cancer. In my opinion, AstraZeneca has one of the best opportunities to take advantage of here. The reason being this newly approved indication for Imfinzi targets about half the lung cancer population. This was a necessary win because major rivals have not yet obtained approval for this setting. Such major rivals working to eventually gain approval for this type of lung cancer setting are Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Merck (MRK). They have been making their own strides in other forms of NSCLC, but have not received FDA approval for this setting that AstraZeneca just got.

Late-Stage Trial Data

First thing to note on why Imfinzi received approval for this type of setting is because of the positive data it had achieved. It was shown in a phase 3 trial that Imfinzi achieved a better progression-free survival (PFS) rate compared to placebo, which was the primary endpoint of the study. This study recruited a total of 713 patients and was coined the PACIFIC study. It was shown that patients treated with Imfinzi were able to achieve a PFS of 16.8 months versus only 5.6 months for those on placebo. That means that patients that took Imfinzi had a PFS advantage of 11 months, compared to those on placebo. This just proved how powerful Imfinzi is for patients in this setting. In my opinion, this is a good opportunity for AstraZeneca to bolster itself in this target indication, and make as much revenue as possible before any competitors roll in.

A Much Needed Win

Imfinzi was shown to work well for these patients with unresectable stage 3 NSCLC, but the problem is that Imfinzi had a major setback last year. That's because AstraZeneca had failed its MYSTIC study by treating patients with Imfinzi. More specifically, Imfinzi was combined with the company's CTLA4 inhibitor drug tremelimumab to treat first-line metastatic NSCLC patients. Unfortunately, this combo fell short of its goal of achieving superior PFS over placebo in the late-stage study. That means that the data from the PACIFIC study, along with the FDA approval of Imfinzi for stage 3 unresectable lung cancer patients, is a much needed win to boost the Imfinzi franchise.

Conclusion

AstraZeneca receiving approval for this target indication of stage 3 unresectable NSCLC patients is a huge win, but there is still risk involved. That risk is that two powerhouses in the immunotherapy space Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb are not too far behind. That means that AstraZeneca will have to squeeze out as much revenue as it can with this recent approval before these other big pharma companies obtain FDA approval for their own treatments for this indication. Another thing to consider as well is that it will take time for sales to ramp up, and that means that AstraZeneca will have to race to sell as much as it can for this setting before any competitors enters this space with it.