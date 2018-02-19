Chipotle's Intrinsic Value Indicates New CEO Has His Work Cut Out
About: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)
by: Rob Barnett
Summary
The key inputs into an intrinsic value calculation are estimates for growth rates, cash flows and risk.
Estimates for CMG based on their current strategy indicates that the company is overvalued.
The new CEO will have to generate sector-leading growth rates and operating margins in order to justify a higher share price.
