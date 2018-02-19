Market Conflict Next Week: What To Watch

After a wild and volatile 2 weeks, what to think about for the short trading week to come.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Wild Tiger Trading as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

As one might have seen, the return of volatility has made it back to the markets after a long time away. But what are the real causes? As the title states above "Conflict"!

The conflicts deal with uncertainty and opposing data. First, the uncertainty; politics of will the government get shut down, not get shut down, or will the can be kicked down the road yet again? The FED is going to raise interest rates, but how often and by how much?

This only seems to be a distraction to the real conflicts. An aging bull market, a 10% quick correction, and thoughts thinking the question "is it different this time"?

Well, here are the major conflicts as I see them. Everyone is expecting or seeing a growing economy, corporate earnings going higher, unemployment near lows, some wages going up, and tax cuts letting most people keep more of their hard-earned money. All seems like good news, but due to the news being so good, the other shoe drops. The Fed eying the possibility of inflation coming back, seeing full employment and a growing economy is poised to raise interest rates. The fear is most market downturns and recessions have started due to the Fed overstepping on the brake pedal.

And then, there is the big quiet guerrilla in the room starting to get mentioned again. Debt and Deficits! The government is producing trillion dollar deficits that seem to be going on and on with no budget restraints. Large trade deficits are still going on. But worse to me is the personal debt out there, just as high as the financial crisis in 2008 levels in many cases. People are holding a huge load of credit card, student loan, car note, and mortgage debts to make payments on.

So the good news of higher GDP, low employment, and higher earnings, higher wages vs. the bad news of higher rates and debt. There always seems to be an answer for everything:

People with more debt vs. people having more jobs and possibility of higher wages to pay that debt.

people having more jobs and possibility of higher wages to pay that debt. Growing government debt vs. a growing economy that in theory may eventually pay for and catch up to the debt.

a growing economy that in theory may eventually pay for and catch up to the debt. The Fed raising interest rates vs. the economy that is growing fast enough not to be overly slowed down by it.

The markets seem to be overbought and have not had a substantial correction in a very long time. So maybe the growing economy, growing earnings, and corporate balance sheets being helped by a tax cut will overcome the thought of markets have gone to high, gotten expensive, and interest rates will be going up? In my opinion, this conflict is always present and only really seen or realized in hindsight.

The conflict or trouble with this 2-month chart of the SPY is shown by the MACD and Stochastic indicators. The MACD bottoming and starting to trend up vs. the Stochastic which is showing the rebound is overbought. So a tug-of-war happens and volatility can increase.

I like to watch these 2 indicators and recommend taking a look at them when you are making decisions to trade.

My thoughts: It could be a rough week next week. I did not like the reversal late Friday to the downside. Could have just been some bounce traders taking profits and some options expiration wiggling or those computer algorithms watching stochastic levels and generating trades based on that. Also looking at the chart, it appears we regained roughly half of the loss suffered during the VIX spike and market drop. In many cases, this is where a bounce back rally gets stopped or slowed down. Please be cautious and think "quality" names.

If the market does come down again, keep your watch lists ready. As usual with pullbacks and corrections, some good stocks get oversold, and it becomes an opportunity to buy. Just know the risks and conflicts! And NEVER bet the farm, house, or use high margin debt because there is always a risk of losing.

I make my watch lists by choosing companies that have growing earnings, trade actively, and have options available. Looking to buy or add to positions on pullbacks and trim or take profits at high points. Making some trading profits by trading in and out of names I would consider holding long term.

Stock names that I will be watching:

SPY MU STM CRZO WLL GPOR ARRY FOLD SGMO TGTX

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY): Could be a WILD TIGER kind of week, with high volatility. Will watch and trade options on this in either direction.

Micron Technology (MU): Two weeks ago, Micron released a strong earnings report and raised guidance. Micron updates its Q2 guidance to revenue of $7.2B to $7.35B (prior: $6.8B to $7.2B; consensus: $7.02B). EPS updates to $2.70 to $2.75 (prior: $2.51 to $2.65; consensus: $2.57). I like this name for its growth and value.

STMicroelectronics NV (STM): Solid earnings, good value tech name with continued growth potential. Latest earnings: Q4 EPS of $0.36 beats by $0.01, Revenue of $2.47B (+32.8% Y/Y) beats by $110M.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO), Whiting Petroleum (WLL): Watching for short-term trades or value pickups here. With these two names, having oil prices holding up at current levels is where they can make money.

Gulfport Energy (GPOR): Gulfport is a natural gas name trading near all-time lows. I considered a value play and a bounce back possibility. I watch the company due to the fact it is profitable, seem consistent, and has been hammered in the last year. The trouble to watch out for here is it is tied to the prices for natural gas.

These four are among my favorite biotech names to watch and trade due to their prospects and volatility:

Array BioPharma (ARRY) has been doing well with its earnings. Its pipeline dealing with BRAFm mutant melanoma and BRAF-mutant CRC (colorectal cancer) are showing strong clinical trials results. Array also has ongoing collaborations with Bristol-Myers (BMY), Merck (MRK), and Pfizer (PFE).

Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) continues to achieve positive data on its research for Pompe disease. Its drug Galafold (Migalast) to treat Fabry disease continues to perform well. The company has also recently completed a secondary offering.

Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) is a big play in the gene therapy space. It is a volatile name due to the science behind it and risks involved. This company is working on a large pipeline with huge potential.

TG Therapeutics (TGTX) makes my watch list as it has been making good progress with its lead candidate ublituximab (TG-1101) in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MA). An inexpensive stock with good options to trade.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) has the same chart pattern as the SPY above, so be cautious in this sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade next week in the ticker symbols mentioned, both long or short. My articles represent my personal opinion and analysis and should not be taken as investment advice. Readers should do their own research before making decisions to buy or sell securities. Trading and investing include risks, including loss of principal.