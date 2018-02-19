How Will Salesforce Get To $60 Billion Revenue?
About: salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)
by: Alex Shipp
Summary
Salesforce announced recently the lofty goal of $60B revenue by 2034.
CRM market potential is projected to be $82B by 2025 and growing at 12% annually.
International expansion, innovation, and acquisitions will lead the way for future revenue growth.
The current share price may seem overpriced but is irrelevant to long-term growth investors.
2034 is a really, really long time away. That doesn't stop Salesforce (CRM) from ambitiously shooting for $60 billion in revenue 16 years after it crosses over $10 billion. In a recent investor