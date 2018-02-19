Recently, Novartis (NYSE:NVS) announced new data from its psoriasis trial known as the SCULPTURE study. It not only reported that it had maintained a durable effect of treatment for PASI score over a 5-year period for patients but it had also shown an improvement for quality of life in patients. In my opinion, it is highly ideal that a pharma company not only show improved data but that its treatment significantly impacts a patient's life. After all, it is my belief that drugs are superior when they show that they can impact a patient's life. That's exactly what Cosentyx has shown in its latest data.

Phase 3 SCULPTURE Study

The phase 3 SCULPTURE data showed that patients treated with Cosentyx had a major improvement on quality of life through a 5-year period. This was measured using a system known as Dermatology Life Quality Index (DLQI) 0/1 response. This is a questionnaire that is used to determine if a patient's skin disease is not causing a huge burden on their lives. It was shown that patients treated with Cosentyx reported that there was no impact of skin disease on their quality of life through a 5-year period. To put this into perspective, the responses were pretty much maintained from year 1 all the way out to year 5 in this questionnaire. In year 1, the response questionnaire showed that 72.7% of patients had no impact on their skin disease on their quality of life. At year 5, the responses from the questionnaire were closely maintained with a 65.5% response impact. That is amazing to me. That's because that is a huge chunk of patients who had not lost quality of life while being maintained on Cosentyx for 5 years. In my opinion, it is amazing that 2/3 of patients maintained quality of life for such a long time-period. That is why I believe Cosentyx has a huge hold on the psoriasis market. What is most impressive is that Cosentyx was also able to maintain skin clearance of PASI 90/PASI 100 at the five-year mark.

Potential For A New Market Leader

If there is one question to ask about the above data it is "Why does this data matter"? Of course, the first answer is that it improves the quality of life for patients and also helps psoriasis patients achieve skin clearance. The second answer would be because it has shown to be superior to most other competitors in the market. For instance, about a month ago, Novartis released psoriasis data from its phase 3 CLARITY study. This study showed that patients treated with Cosentyx achieved more efficient skin clearance compared to Stelara at week 12 and week 16. Stelara was first approved by the FDA back in September of 2009 to treat patients with a moderate to severe form of psoriasis. Stelara is being marketed by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). The improvement of Cosentyx psoriasis clearance compared to Stelara was maintained out to 52 weeks. This is good news for Novartis, however, that doesn't automatically rule out Johnson & Johnson as a competitor. That's because J&J has a new FDA approved drug for the treatment of psoriasis known as Tremfya. The risk here is that Tremfya is currently being evaluated in a phase 3 study against Novartis' Cosentyx. If Tremfya is shown to be superior to Cosentyx that will be a huge blow for Novartis. Of course, the data is not yet out for this trial. Therefore, it is too early to say which drug will come out on top. Other pharmaceutical companies that are vying for market share in the psoriasis space include Eli Lilly (LLY) with Taltz and Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX) with Siliq.

Conclusion

Novartis' Cosentyx is a huge challenger in the psoriasis market. This newly reported 5-year data backs up that claim. There are other competitors that are emerging as well, which means that the road ahead for Novartis in this space won't be an easy one. Still, the psoriasis market is huge and has room for a few competitors. One thing to note is that Cosentyx has also been approved by the FDA to treat psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and scalp psoriasis as well. Sales of Cosentyx hit $1.5 billion in 2017. It is now Novartis' third best-selling drug, and analysts predict that it could earn as much as $4 billion by 2021. That means that Novartis is in good shape with Cosentyx, and I believe that it still remains a strong buy after this most recent 5-year psoriasis data.