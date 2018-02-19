Oil Prices Plunge... What's Next?

Oil bears should not get comfortable, because the next driving season is just around the corner.

U.S. oil production growth may slow down in 1H18, as DUCs continue to pile up.

Oil prices dropped $10 in two weeks, and this has pressured oil equities.

In Will DUCs Sink Oil Prices?, I concluded:

Oil bulls can sleep easy tonight, as DUCs are not coming on-line in a material way anytime soon. Show me $80 oil, then we'll talk.

Since the publication of that article in October of 2017, oil prices have surged as much as nearly 30%, before moderating more recently:

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

Despite the surge in oil prices, the number of drilled-but-uncompleted wells ("DUCs") has continued to increase, as predicted:

Source: EIA Drilling Productivity Report

The above table includes data through January of 2018, and due to the $10 per barrel drop in oil prices from January 25 to February 13, I expect DUCs to continue to increase, and I expect the U.S. oil production growth to take a breather following the recent surge in January:

US Crude Oil Field Production data by YCharts

What Does This Mean?

Even though the U.S. crude oil production has increased substantially throughout 2017, commercial oil stock declines have only accelerated. This is a key observation. In fact, in its most recent monthly report, the International Energy Agency pointed out that:

OECD commercial stocks fell in December by 55.6 mb, the steepest drop since February 2011, to reach 2,851 mb. Stocks drew by 154 mb (420 kb/d) during 2017 and ended the year 52 mb above the five-year average. In 4Q17, stocks fell sharply by 1.3 mb/d across the OECD.

Because the U.S. crude oil production surged in January, which is seasonally a lower oil demand month, I do not expect commercial oil stocks to decline at the same pace in 1Q18, but I expect stock declines to accelerate again in 2Q18, as global oil demand starts increasing into the summer driving season.

Bottom Line

Oil prices have recently plunged by $10 per barrel, which has pressured oil equities, but I believe this is temporary. I expect oil prices to continue their rise in the coming weeks as traders start anticipating rising oil demand this summer, while the U.S. oil production growth takes a breather following the recent oil price plunge.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.