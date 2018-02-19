Healthcare In Transition

With policy changes, integration, and the introduction of technology, healthcare is transforming and stands at a very pivotal point in America.

Politics aside, the past century, and decade in particular, have seen sweeping changes to the healthcare industry. Despite numerous successful and failed efforts to ensure quality care for Americans, healthcare continues to move and progress. What follows is a glance into what the future holds, particularly for investors.

Bottom line up front/BLUF: The outlook for the healthcare industry is positive. Healthcare has grown exponentially in the last 10 years and that looks to continue.

General Overview

Policy changes loom large over the industry. Despite the relatively recent passage of the Affordable Care Act, President Trump's intentions portend large changes with unknown effects in healthcare law. The passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and other executive orders have begun weakening former President Obama's baby, thus shifting costs between individuals and organizations. Nevertheless, national spending on healthcare remains high.

Spending on healthcare is projected by analysts to rise 5.3% in 2018, and 5.5% annually for the following decade. The costs of prescription drugs in particular are projected to rise 6.3% per year, partly due the influx of new drugs and cures.

With a growing and aging population and a government fixated on the issue of healthcare, the American Medical Association foresees large growth in primary care, healthcare jobs, and spending.

Some analysts see exciting changes ahead, such as the use of tech, data analytics, and wearables spurring solutions and quality of care.

Overall, investing in the healthcare industry should be highly profitable.

ABC

One of the most interesting changes in the healthcare space is the recent announcement of Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), and Jeff Bezos of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to start their own healthcare organization for their employees. Logically, one can put together the pieces, with Buffett providing proficiency in insurance, Bezos' skill in logistics and data analytics, and Dimon's fiscal expertise. Missing is the actual healthcare-particular knowledge. But that could be acquired.

There is a lot of fanfare for this intention, despite little knowledge of upcoming actions. While acknowledging already spending nearly $1.5 Billion on healthcare for JPMorgan employees, Jamie Dimon's recent words indicate that it will potentially form a fully independent organization, from top to bottom. Whether this includes any kind of vertical integration of healthcare businesses is anyone's guess.

CVS

Beyond what Amazon/Berkshire Hathaway/JPMorgan Chase are embarking on, CVS (NYSE:CVS) is taking a novel approach in integrating vertical assets. As I described in my previous article Where Is The Love For CVS?, CVS's expensive and dynamic acquisition of the third largest domestic healthcare insurer Aetna (AET) could point to the future of vertically integrated healthcare. CVS's tack is combing retail pharmacy, health insurance, Pharmacy Benefits Management (PBM), and retail health clinics. Management, led by CEO Larry Merlo, estimates nearly $750 million in quick financial synergies, lower costs, and a wholly improved healthcare system for customers/patients.

WBA

Interestingly, Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) is taking yet ANOTHER direction. Earlier last year, Walgreens acquired over 1,900 Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) stores in a significant, monopolistic, $17.2B horizontal move that lowered competition.

More recently, in the footsteps of CVS's vertical deal for Aetna, Walgreens announced the acquisition of pharmaceutical distributor AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC). Essentially, WBA looks to directly lower costs by eliminating middlemen in drug acquisition. Considering that the two companies are already closely tied, this integration should be quick and easier than CVS, though less dynamic.

RAD

The remnants of Rite Aid are floundering, following the partial store sale to WBA and the dominance of the retail space from WBA and CVS. However, with significant assets, like retail infrastructure, PBM, and retail clinics, RAD could look appealing as another takeover target. One interesting potential mention is Amazon/Berkshire/JPMorgan that could be looking to acquire existing retail infrastructure expeditiously. Other suitors could be an integrated grocer like Kroger (NYSE:KR) or a general retailer like Walmart Stores (NYSE:WMT).

AAPL

Beyond Amazon, other tech companies also want in on healthcare, albeit from a different angle. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are introducing apps and wearables to monitor health and wellness. Although this is ancillary to direct healthcare efforts, the real meat lies in data and analytics, something CVS is hoping to gain in the Aetna integration. It also contains the potential to boost sales for wearables like the Apple Watch, which can monitor health data. The prospect has AAPL CEO Tim Cook very excited, as yet another avenue for the company to embrace customers in its ever-growing Apple ecosystem.

UNH

Not to be left out, UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) is also vertically acquiring assets, with a $4.9B acquisition of DaVita Medical Group, a leading dialysis center. The deal for DaVita also includes 35 urgent care centers, which echoes CVS's recent move. UNH is also pairing with Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) for wearables, monitoring diabetes.

ANTM

The nation's second leading domestic insurer, Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), has made smaller acquisitions, particularly on the Medicare front, but nothing on the scale of competitors. Anthem is also treading, though lightly, in the tech sector, with a health-monitoring app called Engage. Be that as it may, the company's profit continues ascending.

Suppliers & Distributors

In the world of suppliers and distributors, things are looking difficult. Amazon may be independently looking to supply hospitals and other vendors of healthcare supply. However, despite having a large intermediate warehouse capability nationwide, it would take a large effort to displace stalwarts like Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) and McKesson (NYSE:MCK).

The opioid epidemic is also looming large over the industry, with lawsuits firmly targeting CAH and MCK.

Big Pharma

Pharmaceutical companies are also being targeted by hospitals, the media, and the public as the enemy, despite groundbreaking new drugs and cures. The so-called "opioid epidemic/crisis" looms large for pharma. Even the mere mention of price controls sends shudders through the drug industry.

Concluding Remarks

In conclusion, the healthcare industry continues to evolve, with policy changes coming from top down, the introduction of technology, and vertical integration. Looking forward, I think you can broadly detect that vertical integration and the introduction of tech is certainly a theme and will be transformative.

The depth of vertical integration is uncertain. A lot depends on the results of CVS's move for Aetna. If this acquisition is as transformative as hoped, there could be a tidal wave of integration. CVS is truly embarking on a novel path of healthcare and business. WBA and insurers like ANTM are likely watching with anticipation and would probably follow suit if successful. If not, industry integration could be on a smaller scale.

The public integration of tech in healthcare will likely take longer for the mass public to adopt than the seamless integration of the iPhone and mobile apps. However, it will highly likely be central in healthcare, as heart monitors and the advent of the Fitbit are pointing to the natural intersection between technology and healthcare. Other players could become involved, like IBM (NYSE:IBM), with their data analytics capabilities.

Investing in the Space

It's a very exciting time to be in and investing in healthcare. If you are looking to get involved in the space, the most conservative bet is a top-notch mutual fund. T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Fund (MUTF:PRHSX), which focuses more towards biotech, has had an excellent 17% total return over the past decade. Fidelity Select Healthcare Portfolio (MUTF:FSPHX) more broadly targets insurers and distributors with pharmaceuticals as a secondary focus.

As for individual stocks, the insurance space is always a good bet. Depending on valuation, you can't go wrong with UNH or ANTM. Humana (NYSE:HUM), Centene (NYSE:CNC) and the smaller insurers are not by any means bad, but don't have the breadth or management that the top two players do. On the distributor side, it's tough to be in the space. You could make an argument for both value stocks and value traps in stocks like CAH.

Retail is a fine way to go about investing, as WBA and CVS are raking in great profits selling drugs. It is not immune to the potential of displacement, but has good growth and dividend growth characteristics.

The pharmaceutical industry is a volatile, though profitable, one, and not for the faint of heart. Beyond the obvious and most conservative pick, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), individually picking drug companies is a difficult endeavor. Companies like Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD), AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), and others are all top-notch, but carry their individual risk. There are also a bevy of promising smaller growth names, though it takes a more seasoned, informed, and higher risk taking investor.

My Take

Personally, I am betting big on the space, in both my taxable and Roth accounts due to the factors mentioned above. It's simply a can't miss opportunity.

I am playing the space broadly by leveraging PRHSX and FSPHX, which provide growth at a much lower risk. I own CVS, for the combination of potential of dynamic growth, value, and dividend growth. ANTM is another personal holding. It is undervalued with a 16x P/E, has a high 14x EPS, while management has adeptly grown EPS nearly 42% over the past five years.

As a value investor at heart, I nearly bought into CAH in the mid-50s, but reevaluated. Personally, I would rather own more in the insurance space or by mutual fund for the reason of lower risk. I also sold my shares in GILD and ABBV for the same reason. You can play the space with solid companies, and even get good dividends, like GILD, but I prefer to eliminate the individual risk.

What do you think about the future of healthcare? How are you investing?

