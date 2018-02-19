Charles River Laboratories Is Well-Positioned For 2018 (And Beyond)
About: Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL)
by: WG Investment Research
Summary
Charles River Labs recently reported impressive Q4 and Full-year 2017 operating results, and one of the company's operating divisions stood out more than the others.
This small cap company is well-positioned for 2018 [and beyond], so I believe that investors should seriously consider adding CRL shares to their long portfolios.
Charles River is a long-term buy at today's price.
Charles River Laboratories (CRL) has been a top performer for the R.I.P. Portfolio over the last year. Additionally, Charles River's most recent operating results show that management has this company well-positioned for 2018