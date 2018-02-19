Summary

Berkshire Hathaway has made an investment in Teva for $358 million, but that doesn't fix any of the company's issues at hand.

Earnings have continued to decline year over year, despite Teva's attempt to fix them.

Generic drug prices are still continuing to decline, and until they possibly hit a bottom I don't see Teva's earnings getting back on track.

Even Novartis, which is a big pharmaceutical company, is struggling to find its footing with its U.S. generic pill business. That doesn't give Teva much hope.

Berkshire Hathaway hasn't always made the right choice when it comes to picking companies, as was evidenced with its IBM stake of $11 billion back in 2011.